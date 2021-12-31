Celebrities React & Pay Tribute to Betty White on Social Media

Betty White, the beloved “Golden Girls” actress, has died at 99 years old on December 31, 2021. She was just days away from celebrating her 100th birthday.

TMZ first reported the news, revealing she passed away “just before 9:30 AM” on New Year’s Eve of what is believed to be natural causes.

Her agent and friend Jeff Witjas confirmed her passing to People. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” he told the publication. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White’s decades-long career included stand-out roles on “Mama’s Home,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Young & Hungry,” “The Proposal” and “You Again.”

Celebrities and her former co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

Celebrity Reactions

Ryan Reynolds: White’s “The Proposal” co-star paid tribute to her on Instagram. He wrote,”The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty.”

Robert Iger: The Executive Chairman The Walt Disney Company paid tribute to White on Twitter, writing, “Rest in peace #bettywhite, our Golden Girl, our friend, and our neighbor. Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us.”

Aimee Carrero: White’s “Young & Hungry” co-star, Aimee Carrero, took to Twitter after her passing. She wrote, “I worked with #BettyWhite on her 95th birthday. I thought you should know the very first words she ever said to me:

⁣

‘Nice wedding ring. When I was young, if you wanted to f*** a guy you had to marry him. So I was married 3 times.’

⁣

RIP Betty, you gave us everything.”

Debbie Allen: Acclaimed choreographer, actress and dancer, Debbie Allen, celebrated the late White on Twitter. She tweeted, “#BettyWhite we will celebrate your 100th birthday and the many decades of Joy you have given the world. Rest in Power.”

Don Lemon: The CNN Anchor wrote on Twitter, “RIP #BettyWhite. You will be dearly missed. Such an honor to have been able to sit down and speak with you….They don’t make ‘em like that anymore. #Legend.”

Alex Newell:

The “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” star Alex Newell tweeted, “Hunnie The Dame!!!!!! Thank you for being a friend!!! #BettyWhite.”

Nick Lachey:

The 98 Degrees singer paid tribute to White on Twitter. He wrote, “Today, the world lost a legend, an icon of our industry. It was my honor and pleasure to spend a few hours with Betty and learn from the best of the best. RIP to a national treasure. You will NEVER be forgotten. #bettywhite.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown took to Twitter after White’s death. “I already hated and was destined to FOREVER hate 2021 because it took my mom,” she tweeted. “Now it’s taken #BettyWhite on the last day of the freaking year?!

Hate is not a strong enough word.

Abhor doesn’t even get it done.

D***. Just D***!”

Kelli Martin:The “E.R.” star wrote on Twitter, “It’s impossible to quantify the joy she brought to us all. She was the best of us. #BettyWhite will always be America’s Sweetheart, and we will miss her dearly.”

Wilson Cruz: Wilson Cruz of “Star Trek: Discovery” paid tribute to White on Twitter. He wrote, “#BettyWhite. From Sue Anne Nivens to Rose Nylund and beyond you made life just a bit more bearable with your talent, humor and your generous heart and passion for animal rights and those in the margins. Thank you for being a friend. #RIP legend.”

Joe Biden: President Joe Biden paid tribute to the late actress, writing on the @POTUS Twitter account, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Valerie Bertinelli: White’s “Hot in Cleveland” co-star Valerie Bertinelli wrote on Instagram, “Rest In Peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

Beth Behrs: “The Neighborhood” star Beth Behrs wrote on Twitter, “Gutted. It was a bucket list dream of mine, as a comedian to work with her . The queen of multi-cam…. all cams really. RIP to the greatest #BettyWhite”

Kerry Washington: The “Scandal” star tweeted, “Oh Dear Lord. Heaven just got a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a trailblazer, a badass, and a ray of sunshine who gifted us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest In Peace #BettyWhite”

Rosie O’Donnell: Comedian Rosie O’Donnell shared a simple tribute to the late White. She tweeted, “rest well legend #BettyWhite”

‘The Bold & The Beautiful’: The long-running soap opera paid tribute to their late star. The show’s official Twitter account tweeted, “Our deepest sympathies to the family & loved ones of #BettyWhite who graced us with her joyful presence and remarkable talent as Ann Douglas. Betty was as Bold and Beautiful as they come and she will be greatly missed.”

Zachary Levi: The “Shazam” actor paid tribute to White on Instagram. He wrote, “Betty made this world better. She made this business better. We should all take a page out of her book of life. Hell, we should take entire chapters. She was more than an icon. She was an example of how to carry yourself. How to treat others. How to make people laugh in the most kind and sincere ways. We all loved her for a reason. Because, deep down, she’s an example of who we all want to be. A bright light of love, and hope, and optimism. I only had the pleasure of crossing paths with her a few times in my life. But those few times made an incredible impact on my life, and I will cherish them always. And while I never got an answer as to whether or not she’d make me the proud mother of her children, I will never forget her, or her kiss, as long as I live. Which, if I’m lucky, will be as long and fruitful as she did. Rest in love, Betty. No doubt heaven just got a helluva lot funnier, and classier, with your arrival.”

