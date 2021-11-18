VIDEO: Daniel & Kumiko Share a Romantic Moment

In “The Karate Kid” film franchise, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has two major love interests. In the first film, the New Jersey native has an instant connection with Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue). However, the teenagers break up at the beginning of the second installment of the “Karate Kid” film franchise, titled “The Karate Kid Part II.” In the movie, Daniel visits Mr. Miyagi’s (Pat Morita) hometown of Tomi Village, located in Okinawa, Japan. During the trip, Daniel meets Miyagi’s former love interest Yukie (Nobu McCarthy), and her niece Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). The karate student takes a liking to Kumiko, who reciprocates his affection. However, their romance is brief, as Daniel has to return to America. In a scene, which can be watched below, the teenager encourages Kumiko to travel to the United States.





The Karate Kid | PART II | Daniel & Kumiko Almost Kiss I do not own any rights to this movie. 2018-05-30T04:58:18Z

Daniel finds Kumiko sitting on a dock, throwing rice into the water. She explains that she is performing an “old custom” to grant loved ones who were out at sea “a quick return.” Daniel then asks if she would be interested in moving to the United States.

“Do you think I would like America?” asks the dancer.

Daniel replies that he “think[s] [she] would love it.” Kumiko then asks if America “would love [her].” The martial arts enthusiast gives the Okinawa native an admission of love, despite only knowing her for a short period.

“Well I know one part of it already does,” asserts Daniel.

The New Jersey native then leans in for a kiss but is interrupted by the blaring of a horn.

Tamlyn Tomita Reprised Her Role in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

For many of us, Daniel and Kumiko was one of the great romances of our childhoods. To reunite these characters as adults in Season 3 was an absolute joy. @thetamlyntomita is a treasure and such a caring collaborator. @ralphmacchio had a smile on his face all week. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/nmo8G574SX — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) January 9, 2021

During the third season of “Cobra Kai,” Tamlyn Tomita reprised her role of Kumiko. One of the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, shared his excitement about working with the actress on Twitter.

“For many of us, Daniel and Kumiko was one of the great romances of our childhoods. To reunite these characters as adults in Season 3 was an absolute joy. @thetamlyntomita is a treasure and such a caring collaborator. @ralphmacchio had a smile on his face all week. #CobraKai,” read the post, uploaded on January 9, 2021.

Ralph Macchio Discussed Working With Tamlyn Tomita

During a December 2020 interview with Comic Book Resources, Ralph Macchio shared that he enjoyed reuniting with Tomita. He asserted working alongside the actress was “beautiful” and “a highlight” of filming season 3. The 60-year-old complimented Tomita’s ability to play her “Karate Kid Part II” character.

“Tamlyn is just, you know, she just clicks on that Kumiko in ten seconds. We were like sixteen years old. I couldn’t help but like — there’s such a sweet chemistry that we had back then and still have today,” said Macchio. “It’s going to be interesting to see how, you know, people feel about that. LaRusso, you know, he’s a family man that’s his life but you wonder boy what if, what if this ever continued, you know, does he have those feelings but it’s like we always had Paris kind of thing and she’s moved on with her life and he’s moved on with his.”

