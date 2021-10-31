Peyton List Shares Throwback Halloween Photo of Her & Her Twin

On the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai,” Peyton List plays ruthless Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols. On October 29, the 23-year-old actress uploaded a throwback photo for fans to enjoy on Instagram.

Peyton List Shared a Throwback Picture on Instagram

List’s Instagram post consisted of one photo. The picture showed the actress and her twin brother, Spencer List, sitting on a bed while dressed as the characters Thing One and Thing Two from the children’s book, “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss, when they were children.

“[L]ike in 15s or these things will be under your bed tonight. ⁣[ghost emoji] @spencerlist should we recreate?” read the caption of the post.

Spencer List flocked to the post’s comment section.

“Yeah this looks scary asf [crying-laughing emoji],” quipped the actor.

In the separate comment, List’s brother shared that their mother had an appreciation for the Dr. Seuss-inspired costumes.

“Mom thought we looked cute tho [crying emoji],” wrote “The Fosters” actor.

Quite a few fans complimented the siblings’ Halloween costumes.

“Look so adorable,” wrote one commenter.

“I agree with Mom! You look cute!!” added another.

“So cute payton [sic] [heart-eye emoji][red heart emoji],” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Peyton List Spoke About Her ‘Cobra Kai’ Character

On “Cobra Kai,” List’s character aligns herself with the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by ruthless sensei John Kreese. As of the season 3 finale, Tory seems to be determined to harm the karate students who are taught by Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2021, the actress discussed the teenager’s loyalty toward Kreese. List shared that she is concerned with her character’s choice to trust the Vietnam veteran.

“I am worried about her emotionally because if Kreese doesn’t care about her and it’s just for his own agenda, that’s he’s taking her in and it’s all selfish than I do get worried about her. And I get worried about her getting led so astray and becoming this person, who, I don’t know, I feel like she’s really easy to manipulate at this point in her life, especially like I know at that age in high school, you’re so confused about who you are, what’s going on and if you have the wrong person guiding you, I mean I do get worried,” said the actress.

During an August 2021 Instagram live stream, alongside her “Cobra Kai” co-stars William “Billy” Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, and Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List shared that she enjoyed filming scenes with Martin Kove. She revealed that she had a particular fondness for a moment in season 3, episode 2 when Kreese threatens Tory’s abusive landlord and convinces her to continue being his student.

“My favorite scene — my mind immediately went to the scene I had with Marty — with sensei Kreese when he comes to Tory’s apartment to get her to come back into the Cobra Kai dojo,” said the actress.

The 23-year-old reference that the show’s third season provided more information about Kreese’s personal history through a series of flashbacks.

“That was one of my favorite scenes to film I think just because, you know, you just see so much with like Kreese’s backstory that season and like really getting to know him and seeing like not, you know — the becoming of a villain and you know, the sort of parallels and Tory sort of finding a sort of home and a parental figure in Kreese. I feel like that’s a big moment that sticks out to me for Tory,” explained the former Disney Channel star.

