Ralph Macchio Wants This Cobra Kai Star To Play Him in a Biopic

On the acclaimed series Cobra Kai, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) share quite a few similarities. They both moved to Reseda, California as teenagers and were immediately bullied at West Valley High School. The characters also were raised by single mothers and found a father figure in their respective senseis. In addition, Daniel and Miguel look somewhat alike.

Ralph Macchio Spoke About How Maridueña Could Play Him in a Biopic

In a recent interview on the Life is Short podcast, hosted by Justin Long, the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio was asked who he wanted to play him in a potential biopic. While the actor did not have an immediate answer, he stated that his similarities to Xolo Maridueña could make him an ideal candidate.

“Maybe I should have Xolo from our Cobra Kai show. He’s sort of like the Millennial Daniel LaRusso. He may be a good Ralph Macchio,” said the actor.

During the interview, Macchio also revealed that when he was younger, he wanted to have the opportunity to portray the late actor Sal Mineo in a biopic. He explained after starring in the 1983 film The Outsiders as Johnny Cade, critics were referring to him as “a young Sal Mineo.” The actor noted that he had discussed making a film about the Rebel Without a Cause actor with famed director Francis Ford Coppola. However, the film never came to fruition.

Xolo Maridueña & Mary Mouser Have Talked About Working With Macchio

In a February interview with Page Six, Maridueña recently discussed working with Macchio. The actor revealed that he had low expectations about Macchio and William Zabka, who both starred in the original Karate Kid movie.

“To be quite honest, I thought, ‘Oh, these guys are going to be jerks. They got so famous when they were so young, there’s no way…’ but even on that first day, they were so fricking welcoming. It’s so much more pleasant to work with people who are respectful than jerks,” explained Maridueña.

Maridueña is not the only Cobra Kai star who has spoken highly about Macchio. While speaking to the Crooked Llama in 2018, Mary Mouser, who plays Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha, talked about her relationship with her on-screen dad. She noted that Macchio often looks out for her.

“I literally had to have him come kill a bug in my apartment because I was too scared. When I had a cold, he was texting me to stay inside, stay warm. Even now, like my birthday, I just had my birthday a week ago and one of the first texts I got that morning was from him telling me happy birthday. Honestly, he kept saying, ‘Call your TV dad,’” recalled Mouser.

The actress went on to say she appreciated that Zabka and Macchio have been “welcoming” to Cobra Kai’s younger cast members. She told the publication:

We didn’t feel like we were encroaching on anything, they were so arms open wide about the whole process and that was very special and very exciting.

To see more of Macchio, Maridueña, and Mouser be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available to stream on Netflix.

