‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Give Their Characters Dating Advice

On the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai,” Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) has had some relationship issues. In season 1, the character dates Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). However, their relationship is short-lived when he begins to exhibit an aggressive demeanor. In season 2, Miguel starts dating fellow Cobra Kai student Tory Nichols (Peyton List). That romance ends when Tory catches Miguel kissing Samantha at a party. This indiscretion causes Tory to incite a brawl at West Valley High School, leaving Miguel temporarily paralyzed. While he is recovering, he rekindles his friendship with Sam. By the end of season 3, Sam and Miguel decide to start dating each other again.

Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Gave Their Characters Advice

During a November episode of their podcast “Lone Lobos,” Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, discussed Miguel’s love life. The “Cobra Kai” co-stars answered a fan question that read, “what would you tell your characters about their relationships?” Bertrand immediately gave to Miguel about his on-again-off-again relationship with Sam.

“I would say move on. I would say that there’s plenty of koi in the pond,” asserted the former Disney Channel star.

Maridueña acknowledged that Miguel and Sam’s romance can be melodramatic at times. He noted, however, that their relationship issues are realistic for high school students.

“It’s funny about that because sometimes I’ll be like, ‘oh my gosh relationship stuff in every show sometimes are a little bit dramatic.’ But then I remember all of my dumb relationships in high school. And just being like, ‘Wow this really is what it’s like.’ Really all these people could solve their problems if they just spoke to each other and like didn’t take everything for face value,” explained Maridueña.

Maridueña then shared if he had any advice for Hawk. The actor referenced that the character changed up his look during the first season. Due to his newfound confidence, Hawk was able to date a popular student named Moon (Hannah Kepple). Unfortunately for the martial artist, Moon breaks up with him after he starts bullying his former best friend Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo).

“I guess the advice I would give to Hawk is — I don’t know. Hawk seems to have made the biggest, most successful transformation… Maybe there was a little bit of lull when you went to the dark side there but I feel like you have had a darn good time,” said Maridueña.

The 20-year-old actor noted that Hawk, like many characters on “Cobra Kai,” are not the best communicators.

“Like yeah maybe you’re not the best when it comes to — this is literally the advice I would say to all the characters, you guys suck at communicating. Just everyone has a hot head on the show,” said Maridueña.

Xolo Maridueña Discussed Sam & Miguel’s Relationship in a January 2021 Interview

Maridueña has previously discussed his issues with Sam and Miguel’s relationship. During a January 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, alongside his “Cobra Kai” co-stars, the actor discussed the romance.

“I do not believe that Miguel and Sam are right for each other… I think time and time again they have both displayed their inability to have a healthy relationship that is not tarnished by the lack of communication,” said Maridueña.

