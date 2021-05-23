Gianni DeCenzo on if Demetri & Hawk Will Remain Friends in Season 4

Since its premiere in 2018, Gianni DeCenzo has played Demetri on “Cobra Kai.” In season 1, he and his best friend, Eli Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), join Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) Cobra Kai dojo. After being mocked by Johnny, Eli alters his physical appearance and goes by the nickname Hawk. Unfortunately, his personality also changes, and he develops an aggressive demeanor, which only worsens after he gets closer to ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). He begins harassing Demetri and eventually breaks his arm. During the season 3 finale, Hawk expresses remorse for his actions and joins the dojo where Demetri practices martial arts owned by Johnny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

While it seems that Hawk has successfully mended his relationship with Demetri, some fans may be curious if their friendship will last in the show’s fourth season, which is set to be released in late 2021.

Gianni DeCenzo Discussed Demetri & Hawk’s Friendship in Season 4

During a May interview with TV Insider, Gianni DeCenzo commented on what his character’s friendship with Hawk will look like in season 4. He acknowledged that the friends, known as ‘[t]he Binary Brothers have been through it.” The 19-year-old then referenced the fact that Hawk severely injured Demetri but asserted that their relationship is “looking positive.”.

“There might be some stuff we have to work out here and there, but overall I want to say Eli and Demetri are Binary Brothers again,” revealed the actor.

DeCenzo then went on to compliment Jacob Bertrand and stated that he “is an amazing guy.” He then revealed that they play the card game Magic: The Gathering together.

“He actually got me into Magic: The Gathering. He is very good at it. I think each season we play maybe a thousand games, and I win two maybe. He is a really great guy to work with,” said the actor.

While speaking with TV Insider, DeCenzo also shared some information about season 4, which finished filming in April. He gave the publication a vague answer, but asserted “this season will be big.”

“I don’t know how the writers do it, but they seem to top themselves with the All Valley tournaments, the school fights, the home invasion. With season 4, I can’t give anything away but it’s definitely worth the wait. It’s going to be amazing this season. I guarantee it. That’s the most I can say without getting a call from [co-creator] Jon Hurwitz and being fired,” quipped the actor.

Gianni DeCenzo Shared Similar Information About Season 4 in a Separate Interview

Gianni DeCenzo made similar comments about the highly anticipated fourth season during a May interview with Comic Book Resources. He revealed that “[t]here’s a lot more growth for Demetri” in the upcoming season. He told the publication:

You’re really going to look forward to it. I think this is going to be a really fun season. There are a lot more characters, a lot more character growth… we always manage to top it each year; the writers are just amazing!

