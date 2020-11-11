Dairy Queen & TCBY on Veterans Day 2020: Specials & Free Items

Looking for a delicious Veterans Day dessert this year? Well, you’re in luck if you go to Dairy Queen or TCBY. Some locations are offering specials this year that you don’t want to miss.

Some Dairy Queen Locations Are Offering Veterans Day Specials

This year, some Texas Dairy Queen locations are offering a free blizzard for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Note that this is only available at participating locations, so you may want to call your nearest Texas Dairy Queen before you head over to make sure they’re participating. Use the Dairy Queen Locator to find the store nearest you.

KLTV reported that many Texas Dairy Queens are offering a free medium Blizzard to veterans or active-duty personnel in uniform or who have valid proof of service, such as a military ID. Participating restaurants will let veterans choose from the Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard, the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard, or the Texas Dairy Queen Signature Creations and Candy Classics. Or choose from seasonal flavors: Choc-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, Brownie Dough Blizzard, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, and Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard.

Some Dairy Queen locations outside of Texas are also participating, which is why it’s best to check with your local Dairy Queen. For example, a Gillespie, Illinois, Dairy Queen is offering any free medium Blizzard to veterans.

The Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen is offering the same special.

And so is the Marshall, Minnesota Dairy Queen on 1206 E. College Dr.

A Dairy Queen in Marquette, Michigan is also offering the special.

Many locations around the country are participating.

Another in Madison, Webb City, Missouri is also participating.

So as you can see, many locations (including some in Texas, but also in other locations around the country) will be offering free medium blizzards today. However, this is not guaranteed and is only happening at participating locations, so call ahead and check.

TCBY Veterans Day Specials

Do you prefer TCBY? TCBY is offering veterans and active-duty personnel a free six-ounce frozen yogurt on Veterans Day today, according to TCBY’s Facebook page. Their first six ounces of frozen yogurt will be free. It’s limited to one 6 oz. offer per veteran or service member with a valid military ID or other proof of service, at participating locations.

You can see the full details on TCBY’s website here.

Just like with Dairy Queen, this is only available at participating locations. So you’ll want to check with your nearest TCBY before heading over. You can find a store at the link here.

Veterans Day is set aside to honor all those who have served in uniform to protect our country, whether veterans or active-duty. In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.

