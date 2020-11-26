Is Dairy Queen Open on Thanksgiving 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Wanting to enjoy Dairy Queen for Thanksgiving 2020? Many locations are closed but some are open. For the ones that are open, the hours will vary by location. Because of this, you’ll want to check your local Dairy Queen before heading out for Thanksgiving. Read on for more details.

Some Dairy Queen Locations Are Closed for Thanksgiving & Some Are Open

Some Dairy Queen locations are open for Thanksgiving but many are closed, so it’s a good idea to check with your nearest location before heading over.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy regarding Thanksgiving: “We don’t have any national promotions for Thanksgiving. Because DQ stores are independently owned and operated, store hours and any special offers may vary by location.”

Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here.

Some Dairy Queen locations will be open, like the one on 13 Kinderkamack Road in Emerson, New Jersey, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Other locations, like the one on Main Street in Conneaut, Ohio, will be closed but open again on Friday for regular hours.

Some locations that are closed on Thanksgiving were encouraging customers to order cakes and pick them up on Wednesday.

However, if you missed out on a cake for Thanksgiving, you could still order one for a post-Thanksgiving Day celebration.

Note that depending on the circumstances in your region, how the store is operating may vary from location to location even if it is open. Some may have dine-in eating available while others may still be drive-through only. If your local Dairy Queen is open, you can also order delivery if it’s available where you live. Grubhub and DoorDash often offer Dairy Queen delivery, for example. And these services also offer contactless delivery where you pay through the app and then the food is simply left on your doorstep. Some Dairy Queen locations offer drive-thru, takeout, or delivery services only.

Be sure and contact your local Dairy Queen to find out if it is open today or not.

Dairy Queen Specials

There’s no chainwide Dairy Queen Thanksgiving specials, but there are a lot of special going on right now in general.

Dairy Queen’s Blizzard of the Month is the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, which is made with Snickerdoodle cookie dough and cinnamon sugar. Or you can get a non-dairy Dilly Bar made with coconut cream that’s gluten-free and vegan at participating locations, if that’s your preference.

The chain is also selling a Loaded A1 Steakhouse Burger right now at participating locations.

Don’t forget to join the DQ Fan Club here. You’ll get announcements about the Blizzard of the Month and news in your inbox.

If you download the app, you’ll get access to more exclusive deals. You can also order ahead on the app at participating locations and earn reward points.

However, if you’re in Texas, you’ll need to download the DQ Texas App instead for access to special deals in your area.

Here's the scoop, when you download the DQ® Texas app, you earn spoons. When you earn spoons, you earn rewards. Need a little extra push? We'll throw in a free mini Blizzard®. https://t.co/qMhx33Qk4k pic.twitter.com/9y6q8hWwmD — Texas Dairy Queen (@DairyQueenTX) November 16, 2020

