Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Andy Dick, comedian and former contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” was arrested over the weekend of June 25-27, 2021 for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Page Six.

The incident came to light on Dick’s girlfriend, Elisa Jordana’s, YouTube show “Kermit and Friends.” Page Six and Us Weekly reported that the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Dick’s arrest.

According to Us Weekly, Dick was released on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after he posted a $50,000 bond.

In her video, Jordana made it clear that she was not going to pay her boyfriend’s bail to get him out of jail.

“I’ve been speaking to a lot of people about this,” she says in the video. “It was the worst week with him. Every day there was some sort of problem. There were signs that this was going to happen.”

She also said that the man he allegedly assaulted was named Lucas and he was later hospitalized due to the assault. The deadly weapon, she says, was a metal chair.

“He could have killed him,” Jordana claims in the video. “I saw pictures, I saw video. It’s not good.”

Jordana Felt ‘Relieved’ He Was Arrested

Jordana says in her video that she actually felt relieved that her boyfriend was in jail after the person she is speaking to on the phone says it’s the “safest place” for him right now.

“Yeah, that’s what I was thinking,” she said. “I kind of felt relieved that he was there because I had got a call a few nights ago from a guy that was at an ATM for Andy at like 3 in the morning. The guy did not sound good. I said, ‘Get away from that ATM right now…’ and I was just furious at that guy.”

She said she thought he would be safe in jail where they would feed him and he would be okay.

“So it was kind of a relief,” she shared. “I mean, I am sad that I don’t get to talk to him. But actually, the night that he went to jail, we went out to dinner, we went out to this really nice steak house. And, you know, he invited two or three guys of course as usual, and he was in rare form that night. It was really bad. He stole cutlery, he stole wine glasses, he stole plates.”

She also said that he was hitting on a waitress.

There are also pictures of the incident shared in the YouTube video about the event.

Dick is Reportedly ‘Mad’ at Jordana

According to Us Weekly, Dick is upset with Jordana after she spoke about the arrest.

“He’s mad at me,” she told Us Weekly. “I regret saying it, but I want to help. I want someone to help me. It’s very hard dealing with these things. I love Andy and he is the best in many ways. In hindsight maybe I shouldn’t have said anything, but I did. And I feel alone.”

Dick was a contestant on season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars” where he partnered with pro dancer Sharna Burgess and ultimately placed 7th in the competition.

