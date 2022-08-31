DWTS Alum’s Son Speaks Out After Mom’s Sudden Death

The son of a “Dancing With the Stars” alum is speaking out following his mom’s tragic death.

Anne Heche died after she was in a car accident that left her badly burned and with a severe brain injury, according to People magazine. Reports indicate that Heche did not regain consciousness after the accident and was kept on life support so that her organs could be preserved and donated.

The 53-year-old actress is survived by her two sons, Atlas Tupper, 13, and Homer Laffoon, 20. After her death was confirmed, Heche’s eldest son released a statement.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer,” the statement read, according to Chicago’s ABC 7.

Laffoon has since released another statement following his mom’s burial.

Heche’s Eldest Son Was ‘Advocating’ for His Mom’s Care Prior to Her Death

Heche’s sons were left with impossible decisions to comprehend after learning about their mom’s accident.

Before she died, a source told Entertainment Tonight that it was Heche’s eldest son that was advocating for his mom.

“He’s being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen,” the source said. At the time, the family was said to be “on pins and needles, just praying.”

On August 17, 2022, People magazine confirmed that Heche’s cause of death was ruled an accident. The official report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner also made note of a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.”

Heche Was Buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Laffoon and his younger brother decided to bury their mom at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. In a statement shared with Page Six, Laffoon explained the reasoning behind the location.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” the statement read.

The location was further described as “a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events.”

“She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages,” the statement concluded.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., in Los Angeles. Several celebrities are buried on the grounds, including Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney and Burt Reynolds, according to The Guardian.

The cemetery became a historic-cultural monument in March 2022.

