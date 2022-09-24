Nikki Bella Reveals What She Does to Make Artem Chigvintsev Blush

After meeting and falling in love on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella tied the knot in August 2022 in Paris.

“We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev,” Nikki captioned a post that she shared on her Instagram Stories on August 29, 2022, according to People magazine.

Nikki and her sister Brie discussed the wedding on the September 7, 2022, episode of “The Bellas” podcast.

“I got to see it firsthand. And the whole journey was just beautiful, Nicole, and beginning to end and I’m so happy for you. I’m so happy for Artem. So happy for little Tay-Tay. Um, it’s just, it was everything and more. It really was,” Brie, who served as her sister’s maid of honor, said.

Later on in the podcast, Nikki shared how Artem has changed since the two got married.

Artem Gets Super Shy When Nikki Calls Him Her ‘Husband’

Artem is still getting used to being a husband and the change is causing him to get a little giddy.

“He stares at his ring all the time,” Nikki also said. “It’s just really cute,” she continued. She added that she catches him looking at his ring and moving his hand from time to time to admire it.

Something else that Artem seems to be enjoying is being called “husband.”

“Isn’t it cute that every time I call him ‘husband’ how he blushes? Like, you guys. Artem literally gets so red and shy and like blushes when I call him husband or talk about his ring, like it’s so cute,” Nikki said.

“Anytime I want to smile really big or blush, you all know. It used to be just talking about our sex. But now I just call him husband or, ‘hey let me see your ring.’ And it’s so cute,” Nikki gushed.

Artem Admitted That Things Feel Different Now That He’s Married

In an interview ahead of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Artem shared a bit about how he’s feeling as a married pro.

“Well, you know what the thing is? It’s kind of like, because we’ve been together for quite some time, and I feel like, hey, getting married’s not going to change much just because our days is still the same. But it actually does,” he told reporters at a virtual press conference, according to People magazine.

“It’s funny when you get this ring on, it just gives you more of, like, filled with responsibilities. When you make this decision, you definitely think through a lot more than I used to. But yeah, it feels good. It feels good to be married,” he continued, adding, “I was waiting [for] this for a long time. It’s been a long time coming. And then finally it’s here, and I’m excited wearing this on my hand.”

Artem has been paired with Heidi D’Amelio for season 31. D’Amelio’s daughter, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has also been cast. DWTS will stream on Monday nights on Disney+.

