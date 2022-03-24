Fans Call For Professional Dancer to Quit ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Viewers of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are calling out some of the professional dancers on the show by sharing their unpopular opinions.

In a Reddit thread that was published on Sunday, March 20, 2022, fans discussed topics like which dancers they thought were the most talented and which of the professional dancers they thought have the biggest egos.

The original thread started off by saying that the “veteran pros” should retire in order to let new talent shine, as it’s “not fair to their celeb partners,” and it went on to talk about individual professional dancers, specifically Artem Chigvintsev and his future on the show.

Fans Think Artem Chigvintsev Should Quit

In the main post on Reddit, the person called for dancer Artem Chigvintsev to quit the show.

“As much as I love Artem to death, I think it is time for him to step away from DWTS,” they wrote. “I feel like he’s always done dirty by the show in some way and now that he has his mirrorball, I feel like that’s good closure for him. I would love to see him dive into the culinary world or anything else he’s interested in.”

One person replied, “I unfortunately agree with 5. Artem is my fav male pro and I would be sad to see him go but the producers never appreciated him and his talent. He’s better off without the show.”

“A) agree on Artem, he’s my favorite male pro, I’m super glad he got his mirror ball, and would be really sad to see him go, but I understand if he left,” another person wrote.

Some Feel Chigvintsev is ‘Not Appreciated’ by DWTS

Others replied to the thread about Chigvintsev and agreed with the original post, saying they think the show doesn’t treat him the way that it should.

“I agree with this as well,” one person wrote. “They’ve never appreciated him, and I feel as if he would’ve been even bigger if he stayed with strictly. I think this is the producers fault for only highlighting certain pros.”

Another person wrote, “Artem is amazing and my favorite as well. Selfishly I want him on the show, but yes the show has not treated him the way he deserves. But he is super super talented in many other areas… he builds, he cooks(and like from scratch and things I can’t cook), he draws and he does them all very very well.”

There is no indication that Chigvintsev has plans to quit the show anytime in the near future. He is currently on tour with the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 Live Tour, and he did compete in season 30 even though he won his Mirrorball Trophy on season 29 alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. That means that if all he was waiting for to quit was winning the show, he likely would have already done so.

That being said, Chigvintsev is busy. He is planning a wedding to his fiance, Nikki Bella, and spending time together with their son, Matteo, who was born before the most recent season of “Dancing With the Stars”

“Time is precious ❤️ every second,” he wrote as the caption on a post where he shared photos with Matteo.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Apologizes After Major Fan Backlash