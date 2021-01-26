Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Weighs in on Hilaria Baldwin Scandal

Hilaria Baldwin recently found herself in the midst of a scandal when people said she was allegedly passing herself off as a Spaniard. Spanish-born Charo, a contestant on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, recently said she thinks the scandal is funny.

Charo had a lot to say about Baldwin’s scandal, both in a positive and a negative light, though she really thought that the whole thing was kind of funny and she found herself impressed with Baldwin for a completely different reason, according to Page Six.

“I’m impressed that she has so many babies,” Charo said. “When I was pregnant I looked like a watermelon with high heels.”

Charo Reflected on Her Own Accent While Speaking of Baldwin

During the interview with Page Six, Charo opened up about her feelings about Baldwin.

“I spend all my life trying to speak English like you,” the celebrity told Page Six. “I hoped to [be] a sophisticated American and I was born in Murcia, Spain, where they have a very strong Castilian accent.”

She added, “That’s Hilaria’s obsession, probably. I want to speak the best English because after so many years in America nobody knows what the hell I’m talking about. In the case of Hilaria, she must be [so] obsessed with everything Spanish – the tradition, flamenco – that she really went into that education and she managed to do it very well indeed.”

She mostly thought that the scandal was funny, saying, “There’s nothing wrong if that makes her happy. I think it’s funny. In my opinion, it’s just funny.”

Charo Says Women Should Stick Together

Charo also spoke about the #MeToo movement and her thoughts about women needing “to stick together” and “have a solid education” in order to be able to “go to bed because we want to and if we find the guy hot and not because we have to because we are scared.”

She also said she hasn’t had any #MeToo moments in her own life.

“Men like maracas,” she told the outlet. “I have big maracas but nobody touches my maracas until I want it.”

When it comes to getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and depression and isolation that comes along with it, Charo had some advice.

“It’s very important to all be together,” Charo shared. “You have two choices: Try to survive together or make it more dark than it is. We are disconnected and it is very important to be connected.”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Baldwin defended herself from the accusations lobbed against her. One accusation, in particular, has been that her alleged Spanish accent is fake, but Baldwin said that because she’s bilingual, her accent fluctuates.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” Hilaria told the publication. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

