Fans Call For DWTS Annual Christmas Special

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are saying they want the show to take a cue from “Strictly Come Dancing” and have an annual Christmas special. Here’s what they are saying and what that might look like.

In a Reddit thread, a “Dancing With the Stars” fan expressed her curiosity as to why the show has never had a Christmas special like “Strictly Come Dancing” does in England.

The poster explained how the “Strictly Come Dancing” Christmas special works:

For those who are unfamiliar with the “Strictly” Christmas specials, essentially they reach out to 7 or 8 stars and they perform one routine. Sometimes previously competing celebrities return, or in the case of Maisie Smith she did “Strictly” Christmas in 2019 then participated in the full 2020 series. All the dances are Christmas-themed, which we’ve seen quite little of, and in the end, one couple will lift the Christmas trophy. It’s only one episode and I’m not certain about training, but I imagine it’s two weeks. Since it’s done during the series there’s usually enough rehearsal space to accommodate each celebrity since the main competition is down to 6-7 celebrities.

She went on to say that this year’s “Strictly Come Dancing” Christmas special has signed singer Anne-Marie, who is a huge star in the United Kingdom and someone who might not normally do the regular show but can commit to doing two weeks for the special — this could indicate that maybe “Dancing With the Stars” could get bigger celebrities if they only have to commit to two weeks.

Needless to say, fans are very excited about this idea. One fan wrote they “would love” a “Dancing With the Stars” Christmas special and even offered up their dream pairs:

Another fan said that’s just another example of how “Strictly Come Dancing” is a bigger deal in the U.K. than “Dancing With the Stars” is in the U.S.

“‘Strictly’ is so much more valued in comparison to DWTS. They treat the season like a big deal, the eliminations and headlines make it to the FRONT page of newspapers in the UK, they allocate a primetime aftershow for strictly 5 days a week during the season etc,” wrote the fan. “And what do we get with DWTS? A Tyra catwalk.”

The Main Difference Is Christmas Specials In General Are A U.K. Thing





A few fans wondered if it would be too hard with the pros preparing for the live tour to do a special on top of that, but people pointed out that the “Strictly Come Dancing” Christmas special is pre-taped during the regular season, so it wouldn’t interfere with tour prep.

But here’s the one big difference — Christmas specials are “a thing” in the U.K. and they aren’t that common in the U.S., at least not Christmas Day specials.

In the U.K., it is very common for hit shows to air stand-alone, primetime Christmas specials on Christmas Day. “Downton Abbey” did it every season except the first season. “Doctor Who” did a handful during its initial run, then did one every Christmas Day from 2005 to 2017 (it is now a New Year’s Day special). “Strictly Come Dancing” has done one every year since the show premiered.

In the U.S., Christmas Day primetime is usually a bunch of re-runs because sports take the national stage. The NBA traditionally airs a full slate of games on Christmas Day on ABC, plus there are usually some college basketball Christmas tournaments airing on ESPN as well. If Christmas falls on a Sunday, there are usually two or three NFL games airing throughout the day and into the evening in addition to the basketball games.

However, since the NBA has ABC’s Christmas Day programming locked down, we’d like to propose that “Dancing With the Stars” pre-tape a Christmas special and air it on Christmas Eve instead. It could air after the animated children’s specials that ABC airs most years.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

