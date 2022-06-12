Derek Hough Reveals Whether or not He Wants Kids With Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have gotten engaged after dating for seven years.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” Hough and Erbert captioned a joint Instagram post on June 2, 2022, making their official announcement.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge planned a fairly epic surprise for Erbert, taking her on a helicopter ride — which she thought was a treat for his birthday — before bringing her home to a transformed living space filled with fresh flowers and candles.

“One of the most challenging things about proposing was trying to surprise @hayley.erbert. She is impossible to surprise,” Hough captioned an Instagram video that he posted days after announcing his engagement. “Luckily everything went to plan and she had know idea what was waiting for her back home…” he added.

Hough and Erbert are enjoying being engaged — but a wedding is definitely on the horizon and sometime after that? Babies. The duo is currently staying in Las Vegas where they perform a live show together at the Venetian.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hough Shared What He’s Looking Forward to With Erbert After Getting Engaged

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hough opened up about proposing to Erbert and how he’s feeling now that he’s taken that next step with her.

“I just love calling her my fiancée. I think that word now feels right to the way I feel and to my commitment to her and to our love and story and life together. … Hayley is the one,” he told the outlet.

And, when it comes to starting a family, Hough said that he “can’t wait” to see Erbert as a mom.

“I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful so caring, so loving. Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can’t wait to see her be a mom,” he said.

Erbert Has Also Expressed Wanting to Start a Family With Hough

In May 2022, Erbert took to her Instagram Stories to share that she also can’t wait to start a family with her main squeeze.

“After seeing you with these two, I can’t wait to see you with our babies,” Erbert captioned a photo of Hough enjoying some ice cream with two children.

For the time being, Hough and Erbert are proud pet parents — jobs they both take very seriously.

In 2021, Hough talked to People magazine about how important his pets are to him.

Hough and Erbert have two German Shepherd/Husky mixes named Romi and Luna, an orange tabby cat named Palo, and a grey cat named Lily.

“No matter what’s going on in your life, there’s this, there’s this love and look on their face which says, ‘It’s going to be okay.’ Taking care of them, loving them, and playing with them remind me to be present,” Hough said, adding, “they’re the loves of our lives.”

