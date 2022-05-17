Erin Andrews Says She ‘Misses’ Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Host

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Erin Andrews still keeps in touch with her former co-host, Tom Bergeron, but she recently missed lunch with the star for an unlikely reason.

Andrews, who currently works as a FOX Sports anchor, said that she still loves Bergeron, but when they recently planned to have lunch, she had to skip out on him, she revealed to ET.

“I’m actually bummed out because the day I was supposed to go have lunch with Tom Bergeron, the Tom Brady announcement was made and I had to go to FOX,” Andrews shared. “Tom ruined my Tom lunch. And actually, Tom Bergeron is from New England, so, I was like, ‘I never thought I would say this to you, but Tom Brady just ruined our lunch, so, from one Tom to another, I’ll have to catch up with you soon.”

Andrews Misses Bergeron

Andrews and Bergeron worked together on “Dancing With the Stars” for years, and fans often call for the co-hosts to return to the ballroom. While that may not happen, Andrews does miss Bergeron.

“I miss that guy a lot, Tom Bergeron, and I hope to see him soon,” she shared. “He’s the best.”

The team worked together for half a decade, though they’ve both been away from the show for two seasons.

In the interview, Andrews also spoke about the show’s upcoming move to Disney Plus from ABC.

Andrews Says Being Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was Good For Her Career

It’s unlikely that Andrews would return to “Dancing With the Stars,” as she has called being fired a good thing for her career during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I feel like the one thing I’ve learned in this business it’s like — that’s show business, right?” she said. “That’s Hollywood. They’re always trying to change things and look, they wanted to go a different and a new direction and obviously, it’s working for them and how they wanted the show to go, so my best to them.”

She added, “My schedule has been so crazy with [football commentating], the clothing line, the podcasts … trying to have a baby, that I think it was the best thing for me. But yeah, they obviously, like I said, wanted to go in a different direction and they’re doing that now, so hopefully they’re happy.”

The star has also said that she felt a bit like “a loser” once she was fired from “Dancing With the Stars,” though she does not feel that way any more and didn’t after the initial shock of the move paid off.

“I felt sorry for myself and I kind of was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because, you know, we don’t know when live television is coming back,” she said during an episode of the Token CEO podcast. “These are hard jobs to get.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

