Tyra Banks Lands In Hot Water Over Take-Out Order

With another episode of Dancing With the Stars airing tonight, fans of the show once again criticized host Tyra Banks, this time for something that happened off the air.

On Friday, October 30, Banks shared a tweet about ordering take-out food alongside a picture.

“Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time… for real,” Banks wrote. “When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip. Where’s your fave place to order delivery from?”

Followers instantly latched on to the tweet and responded to tell Banks they believed she was out of line and “tone-deaf.”

Banks’ Tweet Sparked Outrage

Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real! When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip. Where’s your fave place to order delivery from? pic.twitter.com/N4XYj7nzVh — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 30, 2020

Many replies to Banks’ tweet said that the Dancing With the Stars host was tone-deaf and insensitive in the midst of a global pandemic.

One person replied to the tweet with a photo that read “Tyra, there’s people dying.”

Another wrote, “a couple weeks ago I treated myself to a single order of fast food for the first time in seven months.” A reply to that tweet reads, “I had to quarantine while I waited for a Covid test, and even then I felt shame paying extra for delivery.”

An additional user replied saying, “I do this weird thing where I order one meal from a favorite local restaurant and make sure the delivery driver gets a big tip,” sparking a reply saying, “Fun fact: we strive to not waste food and resources by ordering excessive amounts of it.”

Others simply replied saying that they thought it was probably “nice to be rich” and said that she spent too much on the food.

“Neat, I’m forwarding this helpful life hack to the stressed out local food bank,” another person replied to her. Another followed along the same vein, writing, “People are lined up at food banks. For real.”

Viewers Have Been Upset With Banks Before

Since Banks took over at the start of the seasons, viewers have been quick to express their displeasure with the choice.

After the Villains Night episode, Banks spoke with Extra about all the rumors surrounding her and the backlash she has received since stepping onto the ballroom floor, saying that she does not read it.

“You know what’s so crazy is I don’t read it,” she said of the criticism and the drama.

Before that, it was rumored that Banks banned any cast members from the Real Housewives franchise from competing on the show, but she has said that that is simply not the case.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the rumors, she said that they were ridiculous.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” she said. “I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up.”

She added, again, that she has nothing to do with casting on the show, meaning that she would have no say in who was asked to be a part of any season.

“Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman,” Banks added. “The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country. So that’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Contestant Hospitalized

