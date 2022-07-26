JoJo Siwa Reveals DWTS Alum is ‘Rudest’ Celebrity She’s Ever Met

JoJo Siwa shared a TikTok trend with fans, and a couple of “Dancing With the Stars” past contestants made her list.

During DWTS’ 30th season, Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson were the first–ever same-sex couple to compete in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. They landed in second place, beaten out only by Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach for the mirrorball trophy last fall, per Gold Derby.

Nearly one year later, Siwa engaged in a shady TikTok in which she exposed some celebs she’s encountered.

JoJo Siwa Flashed Photos of Her Favorite & Least Favorite Celebs

In a video shared on TikTok, Siwa posed in a bikini as she held up her phone and announced, “Pool day = exposed hahahha.”

She then proceeded to flash a series of pics of celebrities as captions appeared onscreen. One of the photos was of “Rudest Celebrity I’ve Met.”

According to Just Jared, after fans played the clip in slow motion and screenshot it, they determined that Siwa named Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest” celebrity. The “Full House” star competed on DWTS season 18 with pro partner Mark Ballas. The photo of Bure that Siwa posted can be seen on Pinterest.

Siwa has a couple of connections to Bure. One of the “Dance Moms” alum’s DWTS co-stars was Olivia Jade, who is the daughter of Bure’s longtime close friend and “Full House” co-star, Lori Loughlin. In addition, in 2019, Siwa crossed paths with Bure when they were both guests for an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019, per IMDb.

In a Reddit thread, some fans weighed in on Siwa’s TikTok revelation.

“Olivia Jade is close family friends w Candace, and she definitely visited Olivia during DWTS, I wonder if that’s when she was rude to Jojo – yikes,” one Redditor wrote.

Others noted that Bure is extremely conservative, which is why she may have rubbed Siwa the wrong way. In 2021, Siwa came out as pansexual and revealed she had a girlfriend.

“Rudest Celebrity: Candace Cameron Bure (not surprised she’d be rude to someone very openly lesbian),” one commenter wrote.

And others poked fun at Bure’s past on “Full House” and her TV sister’s signature catchphrase.

When one fan wrote, “I live for saving and slowing these down to get the tea ❤ it was DJ Tanner lmfao,” another replied, “Stephanie tried to warn us! ‘How rude!’”

According to Page Six, Bure has not publicly commented on Siwa’s diss, but she did share a cryptic Bible verse on her Instagram story hours after Siwa’s TikTok went viral.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock” is the verse that Bure shared with her followers, from Isaiah 26:4.

JoJo Siwa Named a DWTS Alum as Her Celebrity Crush

Siwa had a more flattering category for another DWTS alum. As her pick for “Celebrity Crush,” she flashed a photo of Zendaya. Like Siwa, the former “Shake It Up!” star landed in the runner-up spot during her season of DWTS. Zendaya and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place behind Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough in season 16.

Siwa previously told Us Weekly she thought it was “interesting” when judge Carrie Ann Inaba compared her to the former Disney Channel star during her season of DWTS because they both started in the entertainment industry as child performers.

“People my whole life [have] been waiting for me to have my, like, ‘child star breakout go-crazy moment,’ “Siwa said. “For me, I feel like this is my transition. And I feel like it’s such a good, wholesome, right way of transitioning out of being a child star. And it feels so good to grow every single day and learn new things about myself every single day.”

Johnson, who is married to Zendaya’s DWTS partner, called the comparison “amazing.”

“That was, I think, such a big compliment [because] Zendaya flourished on the show and then became who she is now, [which is] a freaking icon,” she said.

