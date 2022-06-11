Former DWTS Host Lands New Gig on Competition Show

A popular host and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has landed a new gig.

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Leah Remini, who previously co-hosted a few episodes of DWTS alongside Tom Bergeron, announced that she will be joining the cast of “So You Think You Can Dance” as a judge. She will be replacing Matthew Morrison, who left the show after breaking protocols by sending “flirty” messages to a female contestant, according to People magazine.

“I’m thrilled to share the news that I’ll be joining ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as a judge. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers,” Remini captioned a photo of a reserved parking spot, marking by an orange traffic cone.

Fox also shared the exciting news. “Please welcome @leahremini as she joins the #SYTYCD Judge’s Panel on the milestone 300th episode airing this upcoming Wednesday, June 15,” the announcement read on the official SYTYCD Instagram page.

A rep for Remini confirmed to Heavy that Remini will be on the show for all of its remaining episodes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Remini Has Some Past Dance Experience

Although Remini is most known for her acting roles — such as on the comedy “The King of Queens” — she’s no stranger to reality television. She and her family were featured on “It’s All Relative,” which aired on TLC in 2014 and in 2015. She’s also been on “Match Game” and was a panelist on “The Masked Singer,” according to her IMDb page.

Remini is one of the few DWTS contestants that has participated in the competition show in multiple ways. She started her dance journey with pro Tony Dovolani as a contestant in season 17. She learned the choreography to several dances — including a Rumba and a Paso Doble — before being eliminated week 10.

Remini returned to the ballroom in season 19 and again in season 21 to step in and assist Bergeron with his hosting duties. She took over with Erin Andrews in week 6 of season 19 and for two consecutive weeks the following season.

Next, Remini would be invited back to join the judge’s table. In September 2019, Entertainment Tonight reported that the actress would be returning for the show’s “Cast From the Past” series.

Remini Received Support From Fans & From Her DWTS Family

Following her Instagram announcement, Remini received support from some of the friends that she’s made over the years on DWTS. As she gets ready to go on a new journey — with Jojo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and Cat Deeley — her DWTS fam is rooting for her all the way.

“LETS GO!!!!” ballroom pro Maks Chmerkovskiy commented on Remini’s post.

“OMGGGGG!!!!” added Chmerkovskiy’s sister-in-law Jenna Johnson.

Remini also received a lot of love from fans who are excited to see her back on television.

“I’d watch you on anything!” one person wrote.

“Congrats!! We’ll be watching!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Wirh your beautiful smile & great sense of humor.. any show is lucky to have you!” another fan added.

“Yesss!! I’m honestly only gunna be watching bc you’re a judge. So excited to have you back on screen,” read another comment.

Interestingly, some SYTYCD fans aren’t too thrilled with Fox’s decision to bring Remini on. There are several comments on the @dancingonfox Instagram page that question the decision.

“Why??? What knowledge of dance does she have??” one person wrote.

“I love Leah … but huh? This seems incredibly odd,” someone else added.

