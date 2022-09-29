DWTS Pro & 9 Other Alums Join ‘Magic With the Stars’

Many “Dancing With the Stars” cast members — including a beloved pro dancer — have signed on to compete in a new reality competition series called “Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & 9 Other DWTS Alums Have Joined the Season 1 Cast of ‘Magic With the Stars’

The season one “Magic With the Stars” cast includes pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy plus nine other previous cast members from “Dancing With the Stars.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alums include:

The other celebrities competing on “Magic With the Stars” include Real Housewife Cynthia Bailey, actor Brec Bassinger, comedian Michael Ian Black, rapper Flavor Flav, R&B singer Ginuwine, UFC champion Frank Mir, R&B singer Omarion, pop singer Jeff Timmons, actor Matt Walsh, and Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski.

How ‘Magic With the Stars’ Works

The idea behind “Magic With the Stars” is that in each episode, “two celebrities train with [magician Criss Angel] and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances,” according to The CW’s press release.

The press release continues:

The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: Angel, Emmy Award-winning comedian Loni Love and master magician Lance Burton. In each episode, the highest-scoring celebrity will win the coveted Golden Wand. The series is filmed on the Amystika stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas, with acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin serving as host. For more than two decades, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as “the greatest magician in history” (Vanish Magazine). From his role as star, creator, executive producer, and director of “the most successful magic television series of all time” (WHERETraveler), “Criss Angel MINDFREAK” on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage shows “Criss Angel MINDFREAK” and “AMYSTIKA,” smash Broadway and tour runs of “RAW,” to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more, Angel is “the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era” (Broadway World) with over 5 billion views online alone.

“Magic With the Stars” premieres Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

