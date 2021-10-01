‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Episode 2 Records Lowest Ratings in Years

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” began airing on Monday, September 20, 2021. The show has aired two episodes of the season and included one elimination at the time of writing.

Unfortunately for “Dancing With the Stars,” the show does not appear to be gaining favor with fans despite efforts to bring in younger stars and get new viewers to watch the show by bringing on stars like Olivia Jade, who is an influencer, and Cody Rigsby, a Peleton instructor.

There are many reasons that viewers may not be tuning in. Some vowed to boycott the show when they realized that Tyra Banks would be returning for her second season as host. Others were upset when it was revealed that pop star JoJo Siwa would be dancing with a female partner in the first female partnership in the show’s history.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Continues to Lose Viewers

According to TVSeriesFinale, which reports the viewership on shows each week, “Dancing With the Stars” pulled in just 5.46 million viewers for the season premiere, which was down nearly 33% down from the season 29 premiere. On top of that, the coveted demographic of viewers aged 18-49 did not tune into the show like they did the year before.

In that demographic, “Dancing With the Stars” saw a 31% dip from the previous year and came in at a .92 rating.

Things did not get better for the second episode of the season, which featured the first elimination. Instead, they got worse. In the 18-49 demographic, the viewership was down 21% from the previous episode. Overall viewership was even worse for the episode. The show pulled in just 4.876 million viewers for the second episode of the season.

For context, the second episode of season 29 pulled in 6.091 million viewers. The premiere of season 29, however, brought in 8.21 million, according to TVSeriesFinale. The drop in numbers is huge when compared to the current season.

Last season, for instance, The Sun reported that viewership hit a “record low” when the show pulled in 5.8 million viewers during the third episode of the season. The outlet reported at the time that the reason for the dip may have been because viewers did not like host Tyra Banks, who was on her first season of the show.

Going back for years on the ratings for the show, it has been at least five seasons since “Dancing With the Stars” pulled in fewer than 5 million viewers. Even with seven-day streaming numbers totaled and added by next week, it’s likely that number will stay lower than executives may have expected.

ABC Loses to NBC on Monday Nights

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on the same day as season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

According to TVSeriesFinale, the ratings for Monday, September 27, 2021 are in and reveal that NBC’s singing competition series “The Voice” has continued to stay ahead in ratings each week.

“The Voice” pulled in 6.66 million viewers for the third episode of the season, beating out “Dancing With the Stars,” “9-1-1,” and “The Neighborhood.”

Overall, Monday night high ratings go to “NCIS,” however, which airs at 9 p.m. on CBS and pulled in 7.79 million viewers on that night.

It’s possible that “Dancing With the Stars” just hit a low rating for the night and will bounce back throughout the rest of the season. It’s also possible that streaming numbers will come in higher than expected for the show after the seven-day period.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

