DWTS Champ Shawn Johnson Reveals Baby Name

“Dancing With the Stars” champion and Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East have revealed their baby son’s name — Jett James East. Find out how both the new baby’s name and her daughter Drew’s name connect to their families.

Johnson and East Revealed the Name In a Beautiful Video

The baby’s name is… Jett James East. He is named after Johnson’s great-great-great-grandmother and East’s brother, James, the family revealed in an Instagram post. They welcomed him into the world on July 19, 2021. James East, who goes by JD, is one of Andrew’s older brothers; he played football for Wheaton College from 2008 to 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In a video posted to Instagram and YouTube, Johnson and East introduced their “little man” to their family and friends. The video featured a ton of footage of them in the hospital after the baby was born, getting lots of snuggles, introducing him to his grandparents, doing his baby footprints and getting his first sink bath.

They also showed East’s “push present” for Johnson, which looks like a beautiful necklace, and when they came home from the hospital, their family had decoarted the front yard with signs and balloons.

When baby Drew was born, Johnson made a similar Instagram post to say that she wanted to name her daughter after “the most incredible person I know… her daddy,” hence the name “Drew.”

Both babies were on the larger side. Drew was 8 lbs 8 oz and Jett was 9 lbs 13 oz; both were delivered via Caesarean section.

The Next Big Step Is Introducing the Siblings

Nearly 2-year-old big sister Drew has been struggling with an ear infection and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which is a common respiratory virus in young children, since Jett was born and has been staying with her grandparents.

In a series of Instagram stories, Johnson wrote, “Some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew. … My beautiful baby girl. Update: ear infection is clearing up, spirits and energy are high, no fever since Thursday, cough is slowly getting better. Baby girl should be coming home tomorrow … Still shedding tears missing my cuddles and laughs with my baby girl, but trying to take it one day at a time. Couple more days and we should be back to ‘normal.'”

At the end of the name-reveal video, East walks to go get his daughter so she can meet her baby brother and he confesses that he’s nervous about their relationship but he hopes it is going to be amazing.

“I’m walking to get Drew to go meet Jett for the first time. I’m nervous! What’s it gonna be like to have two kids in thes same room? Is Drew gonna accept him with wide open arms? I freakin’ hope so and I hope they’re best friends. I hope this is the start of an amazing relationship between the two. My heart’s beating like so fast right now,” said East.

It sounds like the next video on their YouTube channel will show the two little East siblings getting to know one another. Stay tuned!

Johnson previously competed on seasons eight and 15 of “Dancing With the Stars,” winning her first season and coming in runner-up during the all-star season. There has been talk about season 30 being another all-star season, but Johnson definitely won’t be dancing on that one, having just had a baby. But she’ll probably be tuning in — she previously called “Dancing With the Stars” season her “favorite time of the year” in an Instagram post.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

