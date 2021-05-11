‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hints at Having a Baby ‘Soon’

Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, both professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” have been married for over two years, and the couple has recently hinted they may be adding to their family.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, May 10, 2021, Val Chmerkovskiy read a poem he wrote for his wife. The post includes a drawing-like video of Chmerkovskiy next to a photo of his Johnson.

“I wanted to write you a poem,” he captioned the post.

Chmerkovskiy Wrote & Performed a Poem for Johnson

Chmerkovskiy shared a heartfelt poem that he wrote for his wife, Jenna Johnson.

“I wanted to write you a poem so I can say it out loud how grateful I am to have you right now,” Chmerkovskiy’s poem starts. “Forever and always, I love you on all days. I love you more than ‘Alexa play Jazz, Dean Martin, the oldies.’ I love you more than that.”

He continues, “I love you more than winning and losing it all don’t seem scary at all ’cause I’m with you like Jordan and Pippen and Jackson… My baby ain’t trippin, relaxin’ with a smile on her face, she light up the place like a star in a feature.”

Chmerkovskiy References Having a Baby Soon

The poem continues with Chmerkovskiy repeating how much he loves Johnson and what she means to him.

“The sky is the limit for her,” he says. “I’d have to go in blind just to see limitations in her. I’d have to go mime just to show all the angles to her.”

He concludes, “And I can’t wait to have our little baby in her, soon, God willing, and I can’t believe it.”

Johnson replied to the post with crying emojis and a lot of hearts.

The Couple Celebrated Their Two-Year Anniversary in April

On April 13, 2021, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

“And just like that, 730 days ago, we said ‘I do,'” she wrote in an Instagram post. “These past two years have been filled with many ups and many downs but they’ve accumulated some of my FAVORITE memories we will share for a lifetime. We’re in the thick (and only just the beginning) of writing ‘Our Story’ and I’m in love with every second of it.”

She added, “Let’s continue to build ‘Our Land,’ make each other laugh, and lift one another up… even when we both think we are right. I love you Babychka and can’t wait for infinity more years together. Forever and always.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy work together on their Dance & Co fitness app and often tour together, teaching dance to students around the country. They are both in the running to return for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

