LOOK: Witney Carson’s Sweet Father’s Day Post to Her Husband

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson wrote the sweetest tribute to her husband, Carson McAllister, for Father’s Day 2022. This is his second Father’s Day since they welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2021.

Here is what Witney wrote to her husband of six years:

Witney Said Carson is Her ‘Equal Partner in Everything’

In a post to honor all the fathers in their lives, Witney wrote that she and her son Leo are “so lucky” to have them in their lives.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guys! We are so lucky to have all these amazing fathers in our lives! To @carson.mcallister – you bring so much joy and laughter into our home. You are my equal partner in everything and Leo is the luckiest to have you as a dad. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!” writes the dancer.

The post was accompanied by a series of photos of the three of them together, plus some of Witney’s dad and her mom and stepdad. Sadly, Carson’s father Kevin McAllister died in 2018 after a battle with cancer, so he never got to meet Witney and Carson’s son.

At the time, Witney wrote on Instagram, “After two long years of battling, & fighting tremendously… our sweet Kevin passed away last night.

Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go. We’re so grateful for the time we’ve had with him on this earth, & we know he’s in a better place,” wrote Witney.

She added, “It’s hard not to think, why does my husband have to live without his dad? Why do my kids not ever get to know their Poppy? & then I remember the Plan of Salvation, to know we will see him again… and that gives me peace.”

To honor Kevin as part of her Father’s Day tribute, Witney included a photo of a drawing they had framed of them introducing their baby to Kevin with Jesus.

Witney & Carson Have Been Busy Lately

It has been an exciting couple of months in the Carson-McAllister household. In May, Carson graduated from Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“HE’S GRADUATED!!!! Words can’t describe how proud I am of this guy!” wrote Witney on Instagram. “It’s been six long years of rigorous work, sacrificing for me and my career, and here he is as a mechanical engineer graduate! Today, all of his professors told me how intelligent Carson is, and I was just beaming with pride! The sky is the limit for you, babe! Can’t wait to see what you’ll do! We love you!!!!”

And then on May 16, Witney teased for her followers that she is working on a new project with an “unexpected partner,” saying in an Instagram story, “Just had a meeting with kind of an unexpected partner, but I am SO EXCITED! More on that to come.”

She later revealed that she has launched her own swimwear line with Infamous Swim and her son Leo is one of the models alongside his mom.

On the website, the line is described as “made with a bold and fabulous fluorescent yellow waffle fabric” so that the “entire collection screams fabulous chic and brings back the retro glam of the 80s.”

“Embrace your inner fashionista and level up your style by bringing back 80s glam with a refreshingly modern twist with Witney Carson’s Fluorescent Yellow Waffle collection,” the website says.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

