Watch Disney World New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2020-2021

The Walt Disney World annual New Year’s Eve celebration is going to look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but there will still be fireworks to live stream and, in traditional Disney World fashion, they are happening early enough to share them with your kiddos who can’t stay up until midnight. A live stream is embedded below.

The Fireworks Were Pre-Recorded

Due to the parks closing early amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World is live-streaming previously recorded fireworks on its in-house resort channel and also on Resort TV’s YouTube channel (above). The channel teased in its announcement that the stream will “show fireworks (previously recorded), rides, merch, food, and much more! Don’t miss this epic night of New Year’s Eve fun at Walt Disney World!”

For those who are staying at a Disney resort over New Year’s, there are also several other festive offerings. According to the Walt Disney World information site, “Disney Resort hotels will be offering fun and festive activities for registered guests. In addition, pre-recorded fireworks and other holiday offerings will be available to stream on in-room televisions to help guests ring in the new year. A New Year’s Eve party basket designed for the occasion will be available for purchase as well.”

On the in-house live stream, guests will be treated to Minnie’s holiday fireworks, a candlelight processional, and the New Year’s Eve fireworks. Various resorts will also feature scavenger hunts and New Year’s Eve crafts for the kids. The activities will vary by location.

There are also prix fixe menus available at Disney’s California Grill, Narcoossee’s, the Riviera Resort, Il Mulino, Shula’s Steak House, and Bluezoo, all of which are located at various resorts on the Disney grounds.

The Parks Are All Open and Require Masks

The Walt Disney Resorts have put all sorts of safety guidelines in place due to the pandemic. Park attendance is monitored via the reservation system, masks are required of all guests ages 2 and up, temperature screenings are required at some entrances, there is enhanced cleaning in place, and temporary adjustments have been made in the parks to promote physical distancing. Furthermore, they are asking if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms that you simply stay home: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

The New Year’s Even park hours are as follows:

Magic Kingdom: 8:00 am – 11:00 pm

EPCOT: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Disney Springs: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

