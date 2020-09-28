DWTS Voting 2020: How to Vote for Dancing With the Stars Disney Night

Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday, September 28, featuring the remaining 14 celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners.

Every season, the themed night is one of the biggest weeks for DWTS, and this year should be no different. If you’re tuning in to Disney Night tonight and want to vote for your favorite couples and dances, here’s what you need to know about how to cast your vote.

You Can Cast Your Votes for Your Favorite Contestants By Texting Their Names to ‘21523’

This season, viewers are able to vote by sending a text message to the assigned DWTS number, 21523. To make your vote, all you have to do is text the name of your favorite celebrity contestant to that number. For reference, here are all of the remaining stars’ text keywords:

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

Text CAROLE to 21523 to vote for Carole Baskin

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

You can also vote on ABC.com during the voting window. It is important to note that you must click “Save Votes” in order to finalize your selections and allocate your votes as intended.

You are allotted 10 votes per couple, per voting method. This means that you can vote up to 20 times for your favorites if you utilize both voting methods. You are also able to vote for more than one couple if you have multiple pairs you want to help advance to the next round!

Historically, ‘DWTS’ Has Refrained From Eliminating Anyone on Disney Night

Due to the magic of DWTS‘s family-friendly Disney night, the show traditionally does not eliminate any couples during that week of competition. In past seasons, they have set the couples up as though they are going to eliminate one celebrity, announcing who is safe and who is in the bottom two before revealing that no one goes home on Disney night, giving all the couples a pass for the week.

While it’s possible that a couple will be eliminated at the end of the night, based on the scores and votes they received last week, don’t be surprised if no one goes home this week. If no one gets eliminated at the end of Disney Night, it is likely that the votes and scores from week 3 will carry over to week 4 to help determine who gets sent home next.

Last week was the first elimination of the season. At the end of week 2’s performances, host Tyra Banks revealed that Carol Baskin and Charles Oakley had landed in the bottom two after combining viewers’ votes and the judges’ scores. The decision about which couple to send home each week is left up to the judges this season, so Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough had to vote who to save and who to eliminate. Ultimately, the judges chose to save Carole Baskin, and Charles Oakley and Emma Slater were the first pair eliminated from the season 29 competition.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Cast Revealed With Some Major Stars in the Mix