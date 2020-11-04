Famous Rapper’s Brother Dies From Apparent Suicide

Rapper DaBaby’s older brother, Glenn Johnson, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that Johnson had uploaded a video of himself crying with a gun earlier in the day on Tuesday. “In the video, DaBaby’s brother claimed he had been wronged a lot in the past. Not long afterward, our sources say he shot himself in the head and died.”

According to Fox 46 Charlotte, officers responded to a call from a home on Berkeley Place Drive at 1:39 pm. They found a man, later identified as Johnson, who had “sustained a gunshot wound.” He was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, according to the outlet, Johnson’s passing is being classified as a death investigation.

He is reportedly survived by three daughters and a son.

DaBaby has since changed his Instagram bio to read, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER.”

He also uploaded an Instagram Story with lyrics from his song “Intro”. They read, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n—.”

He captioned the story, “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy n–.”

DaBaby – Rockstar feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)DaBaby – Rockstar feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video) Written | Directed by Reel Goats Produced by Spicy Rico Executive Produced by DaBaby Production Manager: Shaq Gonzoe Production Coordinator : Gemini Assistant Director : Gabi Rico DP: Logan Meis & James Rico Steadicam : Aser Santos A/C : Phillip Hoang Production Assistant : Robin James… 2020-06-26T15:00:10Z

DaBaby, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, hails from the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. He released a number of mixtapes between 2014 and 2018 before rising to fame in 2019. His debut album was titled “Baby on Baby.”

According to a Complex feature on DaBaby, the artist started rapping under the name Baby Jesus until 2017. Around that time, he told XXL Magazine, “2017 will be the year of DaBaby… The name change, it just shows me the amount of love and respect people have for me. To change the name and not lose any traction, that’s something a lot of people have trouble doing. When it comes to 2017, we’re ready to work.”

The 28-year-old grew up listening to Eminem, 50 Cent, and Lil Wayne, according to his interview. He explained, “Pretty much anything my older brothers were listening to. There was so much music growing up. But definitely Lil Wayne was a big influence because I had more of an understanding of what I was listening to when I was getting older.”

The rapper continued, “I had already been successful with the things I was doing on the streets; I really kind of got bored with it. I was all about touching people and influencing people, I always been that type of person. I was the one teaching people things, I just always had a way with my words and I always spoke with substance. I figured what better way to touch people and change people lives than with the music because a lot of the things that I listen to before I started rapping—I started rapping in 2014—they were rapping about my actual life.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

