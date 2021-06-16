Are Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Filming a Hallmark Christmas Movie Together?

The stars of Hallmark’s “Picture Perfect Mysteries” series, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, are married in real life. They’re also the parents of two sons and one daughter.

The PenaVegas finished shooting their most recent Hallmark film together, “Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death,” in March 2020, just before everything shut down due to Coronavirus. It’s possible that fans will have to wait a while for the next installment in the series, as the PenaVegas reside in Hawaii and are the parents of a newborn (baby Rio arrived in May).

However, could the PenaVegas possibly be working on a Hallmark project a little closer to home?! In 2020, Carlos told Media Village that he and Alexa would love to shoot a Hallmark film together in Hawaii.

“I don’t know that Hallmark would ever go for this, because they love their snow, but what about a warm Christmas movie? We tell them every year, ‘Come to Hawaii,” Carlos said.

Maybe this could be the year Hallmark Channel takes the PenaVegas up on their offer. “Holiday in Honolulu” has a nice ring to it!

Alexa Recently Shared That Carlos Has Been Busy Lately

The PenaVegas had an adorable family photoshoot shortly before baby Rio arrived. Alexa shared some of the shots on Instagram.

In one post dedicated to her husband, she wrote, “The absolute greatest teammate I ever could have asked for! My rockstar husband had so much thrown at him at once during Rio’s unexpected arrival. (We will be filling you guys in soon).”

Fans will just have to wait and see exactly what the PenaVegas will be filling them in on soon! Carlos recently shared an Instagram photo of him holding his baby daughter. In the caption, he wrote, “Still can’t believe I have a daughter! To all you #Girldads out there…I get it…lol.”

Carlos’s “Big Time Rush” co-star Kendall Schmidt commented on the photo, “I can’t believe it either! #girldad.”

The PenaVegas Have Already Done a Hallmark Christmas Movie

The real-life couple appeared in 2017’s “Enchanted Christmas” together. The “Dancing With the Stars” alums also got to dance together in the film. Alexa plays an interior designer who reconnects with her ex-boyfriend and dance partner Ricardo (played by Carlos) while working on a hotel renovation.

The PenaVegas spoke to AllMomDoes about what it’s like to work with your spouse.

“It’s the best!!! You usually hear of most married people not wanting to work together but we absolutely love it,” said Carlos.

“Every day on set just felt like we were playing around. Working with my husband just makes everything more exciting,” added Alexa.

When to Watch the ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries’

All three installments of the “Picture Perfect Mysteries” series will air on June 16 on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. The first film starts at 9 pm ET, followed by the second two films after that.

The PenaVegas are both executive producers on the films. Alexa says that she feels very fortunate that the “Picture Perfect Mysteries” have a diverse cast.

“I think [Hallmark] did a really good job right from the start of creating this city, as this is what the world looks like,” PenaVega told MediaVillage about the films’ diversity.

