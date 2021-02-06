‘Beverly Hills Wedding’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Beverly Hills Wedding is part of The Hallmark Channel’s Love Ever After February lineup of movies. It premieres on February 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern and stars Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny. Read on to learn where it was filmed and meet the cast who brought the movie to life.

‘Beverly Hills Wedding’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in Canada, including British Columbia, according to an Instagram post shared by Penny.

Unlike some Hallmark movies, the actors didn’t share as much on their social media while they were filming this movie.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “When small-town wedding photographer Molly’s baby sister gets engaged, she enters the budget-conscious couple in a contest and wins a dream wedding – an all-expenses-paid, celeb-worthy event at a historic Beverly Hills hotel, thrown by “planner to the stars,” Terrence Roquefort. It all seems perfect but when the engaged couple seems uneasy with the new plans, and maid of honor duties bring Molly closer to the best man, her ex-boyfriend Cory, she reconsiders whose dreams she is trying to fulfill.”

Here’s Penny’s photo from a morning walk with his dog while learning the new script.

Penny gave an interview with Hallmark about the film.

We are LIVE with @BrendanJPenny star of the original movie #BeverlyHillsWedding! https://t.co/AKSLBBlqiv — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 4, 2021

“I did relate very much to this character….,” Penny said. “I live in a small town, i kind of have that small community mentality, I’m not too fancy… I think I’m very similar to this character…”

When asked about behind-the-scenes moments, Penny said they just all had a lot of fun.

“We laughed the entire time,” he said. “I always have such a great time filming these Hallmark movies… The cast is very easygoing…”

He said that he and D’Orsay had a brother-sister relationship off-set and were always joking around with each other.

“We had so much fun… We had to ride on a bicycle built for two. And as a grown man when you’re peddling a bicycle built for two, you feel like a bit of a dweeb to say the least. And the whole time… Brooke was just making fun in my ear… If you can see her mouth moving in that scene, she’s really making fun of me… We had so many great scenes.”

Meet the Cast

Brendan Penny is Cory. He’s well known for his Vineyard series on Hallmark, including Valentine in the Vineyard. In November 2018, he starred on Hallmark’s movie Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe. His many credits include Chesapeake Shores (he plays lead Kevin O’Brien), Fifty Shades Freed (co-pilot Beighley), Magical Christmas Ornaments, A Dash of Love, Motive (Brian Lucas), On the Farm, Tis the Season for Love, The Gourmet Detective, Heavenly Match, The Runner (Josh, 11 episodes), True Heroines (Calvin), The Dark Corner (Brian Lucas), Ring of Fire, Supernatural, The Killing, Christmas Crash, The Assistants (Danny, 13 episodes), Stargate Atlantis (Todd the Wraith), Whistler (AJ Varland, 13 episodes), Kyle XY, The L Word, and much more. In April 2019 he starred in Easter Under Wraps for Hallmark.

Brooke D’Orsay is Molly. She’s best known for playing Paige Collins in Royal Pains. She also has starred on 9JKL, Happy Hour, Gary Unmarried, and Two and a Half Men as Ashton Kutcher’s recurring love interest. She’s also starred in Drop Dead Diva. How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, King’s Ransom, Room 10, and the Hallmark movies June and January, How to Fall in Love, A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love, and more.

Emma Johnson is Sophia. Her credits include Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, Just for the Summer, The Magicians, The Detour, Supernatural, and more.

Ben Sullivan is Jordan. His credits include Siren, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Picture Perfect Mysteries, Dark Light, The Magicians, Mystery 101, The 100 (Riley for six episodes), Supergirl, iZombie, Jinxed, and more.

Matthew MacCaull is Terrence Roquefort. His credits include Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, The Good Doctor, Project Blue Book, Hailey Dean Mystery (Jonas McClellan), Take Two, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Henry), When Calls the Heart (Wade), iZombie (Sebastian), Vendetta, Love in the Vineyard, Motive, A Christmas Wedding, and more.

Also starring are:

Aadila Dosani (Chloe)

Donald Heng (Kendall)

Dolores Drake (Aunt Bea)

Jan Bos (Alex Machardy)

Milo Shandel (Dave Cronin)

Bonnie Hay (Michele)

Haig Sutherland (Gary)

Nelson Giles (Pastor)

Raul Herrera (Baker)

Jana Berengel (Florist)

Lexie Huber (Wedding Officiant)

Brian Dudley (Choreographer)

