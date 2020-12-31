Why There’s Still a Rose Parade 2021 on Hallmark After It Was Canceled

The Rose Bowl Parade for 2021 might have been canceled, but you’ll still be seeing it on TV, including the Hallmark Channel, on Saturday morning, January 1. Here’s a look at what exactly is happening, along with who the performers and hosts are for the Rose Parade special.

The Rose Bowl Parade for 2021 Was Canceled

The Rose Bowl Parade for 2021 was officially canceled, so what you’re seeing on TV today is going to be a little bit different.

Back in July, it was announced that the 2021 Rose Parade was going to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This was going to be the 132nd Rose Parade and the first time that the parade had been canceled since World War II, ABC 7 reported.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association said in a statement that it had to be canceled because of Gov. Gavin Newsome’s reopening schedule. Bob Miller, president of the association, told ABC 7: “Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off announcing until we were absolute sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning.”

David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses Association, explained more about the cancelation, telling ABC 7: “In addition to the advance planning required by our band and equestrian units, the construction of our many floats takes months and typically requires thousands of volunteers to gather in ways that aren’t in compliance with safety recommendations and won’t be safe in the coming months.”

The only times the Rose Parade was canceled before was in 1942, 1943, and 1945.

How to Watch the Special on TV

But the show must go on, so this year instead of a 2021 Rose Parade, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is hosting a pre-taped special called The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration. It’s airing starting at 11 a.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Central/8 a.m. Pacific) on Friday, January 1, on the Hallmark Channel, KTLA, and NBC.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel it’s on in your region.

If you prefer to stream the event online (or any other Hallmark show), you can use PhiloTV, FuboTV, Vidgo, or Sling TV.

Hallmark’s description of the event reads: “Join us for our reimagined New Year celebration – a two-hour TV entertainment special to air on New Year’s Day at 8 a.m. PST, January 1, 2021 as we host The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda on ABC, Hallmark, KTLA, NBC, RFT-TV and Univision. The show will feature live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances, special Rose Bowl Game football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float, and a chance for you to be a part of the show!”

The event will have celebrity and musical guests. It will also feature glimpses back at Rose Parades in the past, including Rose Bowl Game football highlights and some of the best floats that we’ve seen in previous parades, Deseret reported. The special will also provide a behind-the-scenes look at how the floats are made.

