‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Share Photos While Prepping for Season 9

Prepping for season 9 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” is underway, and cast members are sharing selfies as they get ready for the new season. Here’s a look at everything that’s been shard so far.

Filming Officially Kicks Off on July 21

Brian Bird, series creator, recently revealed that the new season will start filming on July 21.

July is a month for big celebrations: July 1 – Canada Day

July 1 – US Independence Day And #Hearties should save a few fireworks for… July 21 – Season 9 Begins Day. pic.twitter.com/lw8QKQItZn — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 3, 2021

But even though the series hasn’t started filming yet, prep is already underway in Hope Valley, and the cast and crew are arriving on the Jamestown set.

“When Calls the Heart” is filmed at the Jamestown movie set in Canada, a 96-acre land in Langley, British Columbia, that is also called MacInnes Farms, shared I’ve Scene It on Hallmark.

Erin Krakow Shared Her Annual Selfie

Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth, shared her annual beginning-of-filming selfie. The selfie is normally taken on a plane, but this year she took the photo in a car.

One fan replied that they understood why she chose to fly rather than drive this year. She wrote: “Do not blame you one bit for choosing to drive instead of fly this year! Hope you have a safe trip & I look forward to S9. Thank you so much for giving us such a wonderful show. You and the entire cast & crew are truly amazing at what you do! Can’t wait to see E&L’s story unfold.”

Do not blame you one bit for choosing to drive instead of fly this year! Hope you have a safe trip & I look forward to S9. Thank you so much for giving us such a wonderful show. You and the entire cast & crew are truly amazing at what you do! Can’t wait to see E&L’s story unfold — Lis M. (@LisM2019) July 12, 2021

Another fan shared a collage showing every picture Krakow has shared celebrating the beginning of filming a season.

The annual Transport* Selfie collage continues! #Hearties *Formerly known as the annual Plane Selfie collage pic.twitter.com/59lmNz0T45 — Marianne C. (@marec07) July 12, 2021

Other Cast & Crew Shared Fun Photos, Too

Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith, is going to be back. She shared this photo on Instagram and wrote: “Been taking selfies with Barbara in front of this mirror for a lot of years now. Here we go again! It’s almost time. 🤩9️⃣ #hearties #fittings.”

Director Peter DeLuise has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos, including this photo of Pascale Hutton in the new office that Rosemary shares with Lee.

Hopefully a bit tidier otherwise Lee may just kick the Valley Voice out! https://t.co/oYLFbz7o0f — Pascale Hutton (@HuttonPascale) July 12, 2021

This photo of Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly, was also shared on Instagram. Wardrobe fittings are currently underway.

DeLuise has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes prep photos too for fans to enjoy.

Here’s a look at maintenance being done on the vintage vehicles used in the series.

Maintenance on Vintage Vehicles for #WCTH is challenging, but our transportation department is awesome 😎👏

Season 9 Prep Continues… pic.twitter.com/OgXMjoc3lr — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) July 12, 2021

And here’s the fruit and produce stand that changes for the seasons.

And a menu from Queen of Hearts.

The Mercantile is being prepared.

On Facebook, the Jamestown Movie Set shared a fun behind-the-scenes story about the church, while fans wait for more behind-the-scenes photos from season 9.

The church used in the series was originally a third row house, but it was moved and renovated to become the church that fans know and love.

Meanwhile, it turns out that the Mercantile everyone knows from the show was actually the original church. Some neighbors built the church in exchange for using the Jamestown movie set as a retreat before the series began filming. They ended up renovating that church into what we now know as the Mercantile.

