Heavy D Dead: Celebrity Big Brother Star Colin Newell Dies at 47

British reality TV star Heavy D, who starred in Celebrity Big Brother and Storage Hunters in the U.K., has died at the age of 47, multiple outlets reported on November 25. Heavy D, whose real name was Colin Newell, was also well known for his work as a frequent guest speaker on Arsenal Fan TV. Newell’s agent Sue Sheridan confirmed his death to The Sun but said the cause of death is not yet available: “Medics are investigating the exact cause of death.”

Newell appeared on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 and was evicted from the house in the fourth week. The season was ultimately won by TV personality Stephen Bear. Heavy D was often referred to as The Boominator for his frequent use of the catchphrase “Boom,” Independent reported.

Mirror Online reported that the reality star had been “missing” in the past week, according to Newell’s brother Patrick Newell. He told the outlet they’d been looking for him for about two weeks before his death. Newell, who was usually very active on social media, hadn’t posted anything since November 14. No further information is available about his death.

Newell First Rose to Fame After Appearing on ‘Storage Wars’ Before He Joined the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House in 2016

Before Newell became a reality TV star, he worked as a cab driver and a market salesman, Mirror Online reported. He also attended the Young Actors Theatre for two years. Newell then rose to fame after going on Storage Wars in the U.K. as a buyer, then joined the 2016 cast of Celebrity Big Brother. Newell’s fellow celebrity houseguests on the U.K. version of the show included Stephen Bear, who ultimately won, Chloe Khan, Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor.

Newell had a young daughter, Rory, with his ex-girlfriend Bryony Harris in September 2017. Harris reached out to Newell on Twitter after seeing his personality on TV and the two began dating, with Newell proposing to Harris live on a radio show. The couple was briefly engaged but broke up in December 2016, DailyMail reported.

Tributes to the Reality TV Star Began Pouring In After News of His Death Broke

Newell’s friend Nick Nevern posted, “I’m very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd u lived ur life the way u wanted to & fuck anyone who didn’t like it! U always brought a smile to my face bro & lifted any room you where in. #RIPHeavyD.”

The Arsenal Fan TV Twitter page posted: “We are shocked to hear the sad news that Heavy D has passed away today. Our condolences go to his family at this very sad time. #RIPHeavyD.” Chloe Khan, who appeared on Newell’s season of Celebrity Big Brother, said: “I can’t believe what I have just read. I feel really saddened and weird. I got his twitter updates often and he seemed so full of life. Rest peacefully @HeavyHeavyd. I don’t even know what to write I just feel weird life is a strange path. SendingLove to his family.”

One person wrote, “absolutely gutted and heartbroken to hear of my friend @HeavyHeavyd passing – whoahhh boy theres gonna be one heck of a BOOOOOOOM up in heaven x RIP #heavyD.”

One fan wrote, “Heavy D will always be the legend.. Booooooooom.” One tweet reads, “Some very sad news today as one of our celebrity contestants @HeavyHeavyd has passed away. He was a genuinely nice & funny man & will be missed. RIP big man thoughts are with you & your family x #HeavyD #Boom #Boominator.”

