WATCH: Hellman’s Super Bowl Commercial 2021 With Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer was part of the first-ever Super Bowl ad campaign for Hellman’s.

The 30-year-old actress and comedian played the “Fairy Godmayo” as she helped the brand drive a “make taste, not waste” initiative as part of its first game day commercial.

The 30-second spot was directed by award-winning film director Peter Farrelly.

You can see the full ad below:

Hellmann’s Fairy Godmayo – Amy Schumer’s Big Game Commercial 2021Hellmann’s Fairy Godmayo, aka Amy Schumer, uses mayo magic to transform random ingredients into delicious dishes. Get irresistible recipes for game day and beyond at Hellmanns.com. Make Taste, Not Waste. 2021-02-08T00:53:33Z

Teasers for the Commercial Featured Schumer Stocking Up on Mayo While Wearing Wings

Amy Schumer Needs More MayoStock up on Hellmann’s now. The magic starts on 2.7.21. #BigGame #Teaser #AmySchumer #Hellmanns 2021-02-01T18:21:39Z

Ahead of the full Super Bowl ad, Schumer underwent a “transformation” into a winged character after peeking into her Hellman’s mayonnaise-filled refrigerator, in a clip seen here.

The winged comedian was later seen at a grocery store buying dozens of jars of the sandwich spread as an annoyed grocery clerk asked her, “What are you having, a potato salad party?’

When he asked her if she had a bag to carry her purchase, she whipped out a reusable blue Hellman’s shopping bag.

“My character, she’s kind of magical,” Schumer told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the commercial’s release. “And she really doesn’t like food waste. And the slogan — I don’t say this in the commercial but I really love this. ’Make taste, not waste.’ … Nothing annoys this character more than somebody wasting food.”

She added that it was also a dream come true to work with Farrelly.

“Peter Farrelly directed it, and that was a total dream, and my friend, Will Blagrove, is in the commercial,” she added. “It’s exciting, and I love the company.”

Schumer revealed that she would watch her from home with her husband, Chris Fischer, and their 1-year-old baby boy, Gene. She also said she is excited for her son to see her on TV for the first time—if he’s awake at that time.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch the game and be like, ‘Hey, there’s the commercial!” Schumer said. “We’ll just watch it here on the TV. I hope it’s not on during our son’s nap. This will be the first time he’s seen me on TV, and I think he’ll be really confused.”

Schumer Became Involved in the Project After She Was Made Aware of Just How Much Food Waste There Is in America

Schumer was all-in for helping people get creative in the kitchen with food items that are sometimes thrown out after finding out that more than 40 percent of food is wasted at home.

“It was startling to learn how much food gets thrown out in our homes, especially when you consider how many people are struggling to put food on their tables,” she said in a PR Newswire press release.

She added that she is “proud” to partner with Hellmann’s to bring awareness to the issue and help people make easy changes at home.

“Simple steps like embracing imperfect foods and organizing your fridge or pantry can start to help reduce waste and inspire creativity in the kitchen,” she said.

Hellman’s North America Senior Marketing Director Ben Crook noted that coupled with leftover ingredients, the pantry staple can be used to create “dips, sandwiches, pasta bakes, and even chocolate cake.”

The company will also offer tips and recipes on its website.

