Ben and Erin Napier Rescue Youngest of 18 Kids in Struggling Business

HGTV’s Home Town Takeover staring Ben and Erin Napier has landed in Wetumpka, AL, and is changing the lives of residents and small business owners in a big way.

One of the first recipients of Napier’s help was small business owner Tabatha Powe, who comes from a big family. She is the youngest of 18 kids.

In the series premiere, Powe’s clothing boutique Tapp 18 (named for and her siblings) gets a major makeover.

Follow the Heavy on HGTV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The store was on the verge of closing its doors, and the Napier’s arrived just in time.

Store owner Tabatha Powe shares the moment the Napier’s came into her store with WSFA12 News, “I didn’t think that there was any future. They knew I needed help,” Explained Powe. “I heard someone behind me say, ‘We’re here.’ I turned around and it was Ben and Erin, I would not have made it through without them.”

Upon the Napier’s arrival, Powe was completely shocked. You could say almost speechless from her reaction on the show. After a deep breath and a long pause, Powe says, “You’re not any imitators right, like you’re the real people right, Oh my gosh I can’t believe you’re here!”

The Napiers gave Tapp 18 more of a personality that represented the business and the owner.

The outside of the building got a—the designers added a light blue paint color that stands out from its neighbors. And on the inside, Ben and Erin were going for a minimalist approach that allowed the clothes to be the star in an open and bright space.

The Napiers brought more than a renovation to this small Wetumpka business.

Ben and Erin Napier Bring Life to Tapp 18

Since Home Town Takeover aired on May 2, Tapp 18’s online sales have exploded. Just two days after Home Town Takeover aired and one day after the boutique’s website was created, the store was sold out.

“I didn’t know until, Ken Smith who created and manages my website called me and said, ‘you know you’re sold out, right?,” Powe told The Wetumpka Herald.

“My store has never sold out before, I was planning to stay and work the day by myself, but I realized it wasn’t possible for me to do this on my own.”

Many people in the small town came out to help Powe, “I called Shellie (executive director of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce) and said, ‘what do I do?’ and then they all showed up. I am so grateful for the love and support because there’s no way I could’ve done this without them.”

Home Town Take Over Plot

The first season of Home Town Takeover will highlight 12 different renovations in Wetumpka Al. over six episodes.

The Napier’s lend their special design talents to various businesses and historic homes along with the help of guest stars like country music star Cheryl Crow and HGTV’s own Ty Pennington from Rock the Block.

In an HGTV press release, Erin explains her passion for helping small towns,

“It’s too bad that small towns are so often undervalued because you can live a beautiful life in them,” Erin said. “People really want to believe in a bright future in the place where they live, but rebuilding a town is no small feat. It takes every member of that community using their gifts and skills coming together to make a difference.”

READ NEXT: Home Town Spinoff Premiere, Theme, and Details Revealed