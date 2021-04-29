Ty Pennington Predicts the End of Old ‘Sterile’ Trend in 2021

Popular HGTV personality Ty Pennington appeared on the Morning Show Canada to give his predictions on 2021 design trends. The number one trend that Pennington thinks should go away is the all-white kitchen.

Pennington explains in an Instagram post,

“First off, the end of the all-white kitchen! White kitchens have been popular for years now but let’s be honest. It’s not easy to maintain… especially with children. All white can often feel clinical, and I’m excited because we’re starting to see a huge uptick in black, mossy green, and blue kitchens.”

Pennington is not the only designer that thinks white kitchens are going out of style.

In a report by KBR Kitchen and Bath, they explain why this design aesthetic is on it’s way out:

White is irreplaceable. There are not many shades that can stand up to the timeless appeal of the serene color. However, somehow the idea of an all-white kitchen with white cabinets, white fixtures, and even a white countertop and white flooring has begun to lose favor as an ongoing trend. It tends to give a washed-out look to the space and becomes overwhelming. Besides, it’s been SO overdone in the last decade that it’s starting to become an eyesore. Other options that are going strong are natural wood tones, bold cabinets, and even a splash of a color that pops on one statement wall.

Pennington also gave his thoughts on new trends for 2021.

Ty Pennington Predicts Two New Trends for 2021

Pennington discussed two other trends that we could expect to see in the upcoming year:

“Let’s face it- due to the events of 2020, we all kind of want to go back to a “better time” and “Cottagecore” is just that- a nod to simpler times.” says Pennington. “Think early 1900’s English countryside -vintage prints and motifs, delicate linens, dried flowers and a healthy dose of antiques.”

According to The Daily Good Cottagecore is “an aesthetic that celebrates simple living. It encourages a lifestyle rooted in traditional skills—like baking bread, gardening, and sewing your own clothes.”

Pennington’s last design prediction for the new year is texture:

“Texture is so important, especially when you’re playing with a muted or monochromatic pallet.” Pennington explains, “Venetian plaster walls are going to be HUGE. Plaster adds depth and richness to any room. Limewash is another great alternative to add a more dimensional finish. When it comes to wood- I think we’re going to see lots of reeded and fluted walls and cabinetry.”

Pennington is going to have all of us at Home Depot picking out samples.

Ty Pennington’s Newest Show

On April 14, HGTV announced that it was filming a new competition series called Battle on the Beach starting, Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab, and Taniya Nayak from Restaurant Impossible.

Pennington was excited to post the news,

“SECRETS OUT!! We are ready to #BattleOnTheBeach 🙌🏼🙌🏼 Check out my stories for more info on the new @hgtv #DesignCompetition show. We’ve had a blast filming and can’t wait for you guys to see! Whoop! 🥳”

The show recently wrapped production, and once again the Penning was eager to share with followers:

“THAT’S A WRAP!! Alabama, you were fun, but you almost killed me 😂 At least we laughed in the process! Can’t wait for you guys to see this show 😵🤪🤩 #BattleOnTheBeach.”

HGTV has yet to reveal when Battle on the Beach will air. Maybe we will see lots of texture and Cottagecore on Pennington’s latest project.

