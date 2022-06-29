Zooey Deschanel Gets Real About Her Blended Family With Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel has one big, happy blended family. The “New Girl” actress opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband and boyfriend on the June 20, 2022, episode of the “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson” podcast.

The 42-year-old shares her daughter Elsie, 6, and son Charlie, 4, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. According to People, the former couple separated in January 2019 and finalized their divorced in June 2020. She has since started dating “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott, meeting in August 2019 on the set of “Carpool Karaoke.”

“They go back and forth. And, yeah you know, we’re all really close,” Deschanel said on the podcast. “Like we’re all friends. We, like, go on vacation together. We get along really well.”

Deschanel revealed that at first, she and her ex were “cordial.” As she explained, “When we went through our divorce, there’s always a little touch-and-go kind of stuff, you know. We were doing mediation, no lawyers or anything.”

But a birthday celebration demonstrated how much the kids enjoy everyone hanging out together. And as she added, Scott is “really great” with the kids.

“It was my son’s birthday… and my boyfriend booked an Elmo performer to do, like, a Zoom thing,” the She & Him singer told the hosts. “My ex-husband came over and my boyfriend was there and we were all wearing cowboy hats. It was just the three of us and the two kids, and we’re watching this Elmo performer on Zoom, and the kids were like so happy we were all together and we were all getting along great.”

She continued, “And I was like, you know what? This is so fortunate, and like, doing it that way. And doing it that way where we all get along and, like, the kids are so happy when we’re all together. So, we just try to as much as possible.”

Deschanel Celebrated Pechenik & Scott on Father’s Day

Deschanel shared a glimpse of the group together for Father’s Day. As she wrote on Instagram, “So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik.”

The “Celebrity IOU” host commented, “One big happy family” and Pechenik added, “It’s my absolute greatest privilege.”

Deschanel & Scott Renovated Their ‘Park House’

Deschanel and Scott are planning on forever. The couple recently completed renovations on their new Los Angeles home.

In an essay Scott wrote for his Reveal magazine, he described the house as a “1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord.” Notable features include its “lush lawn and massive California sycamores.”

“It looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House,” the HGTV star continued. “And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

Deschanel shared a glimpse at the renovations on Instagram, but a full tour of the home will be featured in the Summer 2022 issue of Reveal.

