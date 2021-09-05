How Long Is the ‘Rick and Morty’ Finale Episode Tonight?

The finale episode of “Rick and Morty” airs tonight on Adult Swim. Here are all the details about what time the episode airs, how long it will last, and what time the finale is going to end.

The Finale Airs at 11 PM Eastern & Lasts for One Hour

According to TV Guide’s listing, the finale will air at 11 p.m. Eastern/10 p.m. Central. There will be two back-to-back episodes, each lasting 30 minutes. This means the finale will be an hour long and end at 12 a.m. Eastern (11 p.m. Central.)

However, if you are in the Pacific time zone and watching on TV, you’ll have to wait until 11 p.m. Pacific to see the finale, according to Adult Swim’s schedule. (This is three hours after it premieres in the Eastern time zone.) If you’re watching by streaming the episode online, however, it might be available at the same time it releases in the Eastern time zone.

There are a lot of options for watching the finale live. If you don’t have cable for watching on TV, you can try options like FuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, and more. You can also watch the episodes live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll likely need a cable log-in for those options.

What Channel Is the Finale Airing on TV?

The finale episodes will air tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what TV channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

About the New Episodes

The first episode is called “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall.” The second episode is called “Rickmurai Jack.”

According to the Rick and Morty wikipedia, “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” will be airing first and will also be the 50th episode in the series. The wikipedia said the synopsis for the first episode is: “Rick gets new sidekicks, while Morty makes a new friend.” The Rick and Morty wikipedia notes that the synopsis for the second episode is: “Rick is living his best anime life, making new friends and taking down new enemies.”

The video below is the season 5 finale promo that aired after the most recent episode of "Rick and Morty." In that promo, Rick talks about how he is going to replace Morty because Morty used his portal gun without permission. The trailer asks "Who is Rick without Morty?" after we see Rick spinning a wheel of things that are better than Morty.





Play



[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Promo

Here's a cold open for the finale.





Play



Rick and Morty | S5E9 Cold Open: Morty Cleans Up Rick's Mess | adult swim
Morty cleans up the mess left behind by Rick, but things get out of hand. Watch the two-part Season 5 finale of Rick and Morty this Sunday at 11pm on Adult Swim.

Adult Swim also released a live-action clip below. In it, Christopher Lloyd stars as Rick.

Because “Back to the Future” inspired “Rick and Morty,” fans are especially excited to see Christopher Lloyd playing Rick. Hopefully there will be more to this scene in the finale episode later tonight.

