PHOTOS: Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Take Baby Romeo to the Jersey Shore

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino had a beachy situation – with their baby.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars, who welcomed their baby boy, Romeo Reign Sorrentino on May 26, had a family beach day that was worlds away from The Situation’s rowdy romps in Seaside Heights when “Jersey Shore” made its debut on MTV more than a decade ago.

You can see the photos below.

Mike & Lauren Posed on the Beach With Their Son

In posts shared to their social media pages, the Sorrentinos posed with their two-month-old son on a beach in New Jersey. The ocean waves could be seen in the background as the family of three posed on the sand. Mike and Lauren did not tag the beach they were at, but it wasn’t crowded like many of the beaches are at this time of year. The couple captioned the posts, “Family beach day” and “Romeo’s first day at the Jersey shore.”

In the photos, Baby Romeo wore a blue sun hat and blue and white striped onesie. One snap featured a close-up of the newborn as his mama held him up. New mom Lauren wore leopard print sunglasses and a black tank and jean shorts as she showed off her post-baby body while holding her son.

In the comments section, The Situation wrote of the family day, “Best day ever.”

Several of the couple’s famous friends also reacted to the pics.

“Such beautiful photos,” wrote the couple’s co-star and New Jersey neighbor, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley.

“Gorgeous family,” added pal Deena Nicole Cortese, who welcomed her own baby boy, Cameron Theo Buckner, just a few weeks before Baby Situation was born.

Mike “The Situation” Has Embraced Fatherhood

The day on the beach is just one of many milestones the “Jersey Shore” couple has shared since welcoming Romeo in May. The Situation has also fully embraced his new chapter as a father.

“Being a dad is my biggest flex,” Mike wrote on his birthday in July.

“I’m a Dad, a Husband, Sober & Successful. This is the best birthday ever, Happy 4th of July everyone,” he also added on Instagram earlier this summer.

While he will undoubtedly teach his boy about “gym, tan, and laundry,” Mike has also been vocal about schooling his son on finances. The “Jersey Shore” veteran learned that lesson himself the hard way when he got into trouble for not properly filing his years ago, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

During an episode of his “Here’s the Sitch” pocast, Mike said, “When I was younger, no one really taught you how to file taxes. It’s kind of ironic but I would definitely teach my son about taxes and filing.”

While the new parents are still celebrating “firsts” with baby Romeo, there has already been talk of expanding the Sorrentino family.

Mike previously told Us Weekly that his wife originally said she wanted to try for a second baby right after having their first one.

“I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time,’” the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star said. “But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

READ NEXT: Inside Mike & Lauren Sorrentino’s $1.8 Million House