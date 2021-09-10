Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Update About His Probation

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a major update about his probation with fans on Instagram.

According to Hollywood Life, the reality television star had to fulfill a “community service requirement as part of his tax evasion sentence,” for which he “serv[ed] eight months in prison” from January 2019 to September 2019. In Mike’s latest Instagram post, uploaded on September 10, he shared that he has “completed” the mandated 500 community service hours.

“Probation officer just left [police officer emoji] Community Service completed [check mark emoji] I’m a free man [crying emoji] Probation is over ‼️ The Comeback is always greater than the Setback [flexed bicep emoji],” wrote Mike in the post’s caption.

The post also included a picture of the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star sitting on a chair while smiling.

Social Media Users Congratulated Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate Mike.

“Amazing, well done Mike! The past is over time to enjoy the future,” wrote one commenter, along with three heart-eye emojis.

“Woo hoo!!! That’s awesome! [red heart emoji],” added another social media user.

“Yes [raised hands emoji] that’s amazing congratulations [red heart emoji],” shared a different commenter.

“I love you!!!! Inspirational,” commented a fourth fan.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & His Wife Lauren Discussed His Probation on a Recent Episode of Their Podcast

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren recently discussed his probation on an episode of their podcast “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” uploaded on September 7.

“So much positive things are happening for us in these new seasons. Fun fact Big Daddy Sitch will be off probation in days. I’m talking a couple days,” shared Mike. “Big Daddy Sitch will have completed probation, completed community service, already checked off the box baby. And the Situation family will be moving forward.”

The 39-year-old shared that he would like the end of his two-year-long probation to be featured during the fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which is currently in production.

“That’s something that we hopefully could also celebrate or show on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ as well,” said Mike.

Lauren also expressed her excitement about Mike’s probation ending.

“It’s like so surreal. I’m so proud of you to get to this milestone, but also it’s been like so long that — it’s one of those things like I’ll believe it when we’re there. Like when we’re celebrating it and it’s happening… It is a couple of days but I’m so excited,” said the mother-of-one.

Mike then shared that he plans on “renewing [his] passport,” so that he can travel internationally. He also revealed that the couple is “working on a passport for” their son named Romeo, who was born in May 2021. Lauren noted that while she was interested in traveling, she was concerned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s like where are we going? Like it’s still a pandemic,” said Lauren.

Mike acknowledged his wife’s concern but seemed to be determined to travel.

“It still is a pandemic. But listen, life moves on. You know, what I’m saying?” said the MTV personality.

