PHOTOS: Lauren Sorrentino Shares Sweet Snaps of Her Baby & Dog

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife of nearly three years, Lauren, are parents to a 4-month-old baby, Romeo. The couple also has a Golden Retriever called Moses. Since Romeo’s birth in May 2021, the Sorrentinos have occasionally shared pictures of their son with their dog on social media. For instance, Lauren recently uploaded an Instagram post that featured both her furry friend and her child.

Lauren Sorrentino’s Instagram Post Featured Her Baby & Her Dog

The post, uploaded on October 11, featured four photos of the Sorrentinos’ son and Golden Retriever. In the first picture, Romeo sat in his activity chair, which had been placed on a rug in what appears to be a living room. Moses can be seen in the background. The following picture showed the dog staring at the baby, who was looking toward the camera. Romeo focused his attention on Moses in the third snap. Meanwhile, the dog closed his eyes. In the final photo, the 4-month-old reached for one of his toys on his activity chair, as the dog rested on the rug.

“Mosey understood the assignment [guard emoji] protect the baby at all costs,” caption Lauren.

Mike was quick to comment on the post, writing, “I can’t even [heart-eye emoji].”

Many social media also took the time to share how they felt about dogs in the post’s comments section.

“They are the best protectors! My golden has protected all of my babies [heart-eye emoji],” shared a fan.

“Dogs are simply the best. I was lucky to grow up with two very special dogs that kept me safe. Thorough during thunderstorms and fireworks it was my job [red heart emoji],” added another.

“He’s adorable [smiling face emoji] And dogs are great protectors [dog emoji] @lauren_sorrentino @mikethesituation,” wrote a different commenter.

“Such a good dog taken good care of the baby [three blue heart emojis] so adorable cute,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Lauren & Mike Sorrentino Spoke About Self-Improvement on Their Podcast

During an October 2021 episode of the Sorrentinos’ podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” Mike and Lauren shared some self-improvement tips. The couple both shared that they believed in the power of therapy. Mike then acknowledged that not everyone enjoys going to a therapist.

“There are other ways to self-improve, you know, besides therapy,” said the 39-year-old. “There’s, you know, support groups. There are support groups out there for everything and it helps you be around the group that are like minded and want to same thing, so you’re able to hear some of what other people are going through of different walks of life. To be like, ‘Oh wow, they’re going through that and they’re doing this, I might be able to do the same thing.’ Or maybe learn from some of their mistakes so that you don’t make the same ones.”

He also noted that he recommended self-help books for those who may not want to be surrounded by other people.

“You could probably go over to a bookstore or a library and educate yourself and read books,” said the MTV personality.

READ NEXT: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Sells Beach House for a Huge Profit