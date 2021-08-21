Snooki Reveals a ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Is Making a Horror Movie

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently revealed that one of her “Jersey Shore” co-stars has an exciting and possibly terrifying upcoming project. During an August episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey,” the 33-year-old shared that Jenni “JWoww” Farley is in the process of making a horror film. While Polizzi did not share many details about the movie, she stated that “Jenni has been working really hard” for the project to come to fruition.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley’s Horror Movie on Her Podcast

During the podcast episode, uploaded on August 6 2021, Polizzi shared that while Farley “loves ‘Jersey Shore’ and reality TV,” she has had other ambitions in the entertainment industry.

“Her goal is to be like behind the scenes. Her goal is to produce, especially make like horror films,” said the mother-of-three.

She went on to say that Farley began the project “literally right before COVID happened.”

“She invested in her own movie and it’s a horror movie. And she got her own like crew, she got her own actors, literally nobody helped her, she did this all on her own,” said Polizzi.

The reality television personality revealed that she saw the movie “like three months ago” and asserted that she was “so frickin’ impressed.” She did, however, give Farley some constructive criticism to improve the film.

“There was like two scenes where I was like this could be a little scarier and she’s fixing them,” shared the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star.

Polizzi’s co-host, Joey Camasta, then shared that he almost had a role in the film.

“She called me and said Joey I have this idea tell me if you are interested and basically she needed me — it was very confusing, she was explaining it like I wasn’t acting. Like it was a real thing and told me I had to sleep in a haunted house in the basement by myself for three days with no lights and no people,” recalled the makeup artist.

He explained while “it didn’t work out for this particular project,” he would be interested in collaborating with Farley in the future.

Polizzi then explained that one of the filming locations for her co-star’s movie was the Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, Pennsylvania. She noted that she and Farley visited the asylum during the production of “Snooki & JWoww.”

“So this haunted house, we ended up going to this place on ‘Snooki & JWoww,’ do you remember that episode where we were walking through that abandoned, I don’t even know what it was, a mental hospital — an insane asylum oh my God. So she shot that there and I remember being there and I would like feel things. Like it’s definitely really haunted,” said Polizzi.

Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley Previously Served as an Executive Producer for Other Projects

According to IMDb, Farley has previously served as an executive producer for two movies, the horror parody “Jersey Shore Massacre” and the 2017 film “The Mint.” During a 2018 video, uploaded on her YouTube channel, Farley also revealed that she had initially wanted to pursue a career in animation before becoming an MTV star.

“Right before I turned 21 I moved to New York City ’cause I had a dream of becoming an animator for Disney, Pixar, or anyone that would take me and I went NYIT [New York Institute of Technology] for college,” said Farley.

