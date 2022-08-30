Reality Icon’s Famous Ex Wanted by Jersey Shore Cast Member

Angelina Pivarnick’s divorce is finalized and, according to the “Jersey Shore” star’s tweets, she is single and ready to mingle.

The self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island,” tried to make her title official on Twitter last week, tweeting “I want to meet pete [sic] Davidson already lol How do I accomplish this?”

Both stars are newly single. The Jersey Shore star’s divorce from Chris Larangeira was finalized earlier this summer and comedian Pete Davidson had a high-profile breakup with Kim Kardashian this month.

When fans seemingly reacted positively to her tweet, she started retweeting them with responses.

To one fan who tweeted “This is amazing” as the caption above a tweet that said “Call SNL and ask for his number – Kim K,” Angelina responded “Isn’t it? I am the queen of Staten Island after all” and tagged Davidson and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” twitter account.

Davidson hasn’t publicly responded, however.

The Queen of Staten Island

Pivarnick was an original “Jersey Shore” cast member and has been a polarizing figure since season one of the series.

Her first stint on the show, she proclaimed she was the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” and the “Queen of Staten Island” before being evicted from the house in the third episode of season one for refusing to work her shift at the T-shirt shop. Pivarnick grew up in Staten Island and resided there until she bought a $1.3 million New Jersey mansion a few years ago.

She returned to the series for season two in Miami Beach, Florida, but again left mid-season after a confrontation with co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and a physical fight with her other co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

She is now a regular on the “Jersey Shore” spin-off “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and still is a polarizing figure – both with the cast and with fans.

During her time on the series, she’s been open with viewers about her relationship troubles with her now-ex, including infidelity accusations on both sides and a sexless relationship. Pivarnick and Larangeira’s wedding aired during season three of the series.

Her “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars Jenni “Jwoww” Farley; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; and Deena Cortese were a part of the wedding, but most viewers only remember their wedding speech (seen in clips here) to Angelina where they said insulting “jokes” such as “you’re the lice to my hair” and “you are the throw up to our hangover.”

Fellow wedding guests booed the speech.

The King of Staten Island

Davidson is also a Staten Island native. He starred in and co-wrote the comedy “The King of Staten Island,” which Pivarnick and fans seemingly referenced in some of their tweets and used to reason why Davidson and Pivarnick would be the perfect match.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Davidson announced their split. The announcement came as a shock to fans after nine months of the couple’s very public and headline-making relationship.

Kardashian met Davidson while hosting “SNL” in October of 2021 and made it official the following month. The couple was the talk of Staten Island when Davidson brought Kardashian there for date nights during their romance.

The break-up is the latest high-profile split for Davidson, but not the first. The comedian has also dated Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.