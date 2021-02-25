Vinny Guadagnino Channels Bridesmaids in Pink Dress For Wedding Redo

Vinny Guadagnino went all-out for Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding redo.

In honor of his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star’s Las Vegas wedding remake, the prankster channeled the ill-fated bridesmaids who botched her first wedding– but it wasn’t with a tacky speech that insulted the bride.

For the redo, Vinny surprised his costars by wearing the same gown worn by Angelina’s bridesmaids for her first wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

Vinny Wore the Same Pink Dress That Snooki, JWoww & Deena Wore When They Were Bridesmaids For Angelina’s Wedding in 2019

The idea for the wedding redo was cooked up amid the and blood between Angelina and her costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese after the trio roasted the bride in a wedding speech prank.

After Angelina made amends with JWoww and Deena in Las Vegas while filming Season 4 of the Jersey Shore spinoff, the group agreed to throw her a second wedding. Vinny volunteered to be in charge of the speech, and he went all out by sporting a pink bridesmaid dress to go with it.

In a clip shared by MTV (seen above), Vinny was seen showing off his girly wedding attire to his pal Pauly D, who took it upon himself to “rip” the gown so his buff bestie could fit in it.

“I’m so happy Vinny said yes to the dress,” Pauly joked.

After some crude table talk at the reception, speech master Vinny debuted his dress in front of all of the roommates and asked if he looked like he was ready to give a speech “like a bridesmaid.”

“Vinny actually put on the bridesmaid dress that actually gave me life,” one fan wrote in the comments section to a YouTube video of the scene.

“Love this and the way Pauly ripped that dress, “ another wrote on Instagram.

Vinny Also Delivered a Wedding Dress to Bride Angelina Pivarnick

Vinny said yes to more than one dress this season. In a previous episode of Jersey Shore, he actually went so far as to deliver a wedding dress to the bride. In the scene, Angelina was stunned that Vinny was so sweet to think about getting her a dress for her wedding, especially given their past hookup history.

“Never in a million years would I have ever imagined Vinny giving me my re-do wedding dress,” Angelina said on camera. “I always knew Vinny kind of loved me, but I didn’t know he loved me this much. But I loved it. It was nice. I guess Vinny’s not that bad.”

She later said the dress was “actually beautiful” and she praised her former fling for knowing what style she would wear.

“Did Vinny really pick this out for me?” she asked. “He knows my taste? Vinny actually knew my taste.”

The wedding ceremony went off without a hitch – at least as far as a Jersey Shore wedding goes– with Vinny’s Uncle Nino as the officiant.

As for that wedding speech, Vinny would have to really screw up to do worse than his predecessors. The fallout from the mean girls’ speech—which included calling Angelina “trash” – resulted in Snooki quitting the show.

