‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 19 Premiere Spoilers & Recap

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 premiere took place Thursday, September 17 at 8p.m.ET on E! The Kardashian-Jenner family returned for their second-to-last premiere.

The family announced that they decided to cancel KUWTK on September 8. The the last season of KUWTK will air in early 2021. After the final season aires, the franchise will total 20 seasons, 14 years, and numerous spinoff series. Beware of episode spoilers as the show airs.

The premiere opens up with Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, and her sister Khadijah Haqq McCra shopping for clothes for Malika’s new little one. “They are crazy,” Malika jokes. She admits the nursery shopping has made her a little overwhelmed and uneasy about her single parent reality. “I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Malika reveals in an interview.

After the adorable opening scene, the show jumps to Kourtney Kardashian having a Poosh fashion shoot and Poosh meeting talking about content ideas. “A lot of my energy goes into Poosh,” she said. The conversation evolves into weird jobs to which Kardashian admits that, “I was a foot model for Sketchers back in the day.” Kardashian immediately thinks of a professional cuddler.

The show then cuts to a hilariously tipsy lunch. Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick plan to begin phase two of pranking Kris Jenner. To embarrass Jenner to the max, Khloe takes her to dinner with Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kim Kardashian. “Right now the plan is to get her belligerently drunk so she blacks out and doesn’t remember tonight,” Khloe says in an interview.

Secretly, the whole lunch, Khloe is sipping on a water martini while continually ordering Jenner martini after martini. “Mom thinks it’s my first time ever having a martini,” Khloe said in an interview. Khloe Kardashian spills the beans about their master plan. After getting Jenner belligerent at dinner, Kardashian collaborated with Jenner’s assistant to take her clothes, throw it in a trash bag, and give it to Khloe to wear later. “It’s going to look so perfect that she won’t know if it’s her or the imposter,” Kardashian laughs.