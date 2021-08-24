Lifetime’s ‘Fear the Cheer’ Lineup: Schedule of 6 New Movies

Lifetime is kicking off its annual “Fear the Cheer” week with six new movies, starting Saturday, August 28, 2021. Here’s a look at the lineup.

‘Killer Cheer Mom’ Premieres on August 28





Play



Fear The Cheer 2021 Lifetime Promo Premieres On August 28 2021 During Summer Cheerleader movies on Lifetime coming soon on August 28th of 2021 Fear the cheer event Lifetime's Third Annual Cheerleader Movie Slate "Fear the Cheer" Features Back-to-Back Weekends of Six New Movies Beginning August 28 LIFETIME'S THIRD ANNUAL CHEERLEADER MOVIE SLATE "FEAR THE CHEER" FEATURES BACK-TO-BACK WEEKENDS OF SIX NEW MOVIES BEGINNING AUGUST 28 VIVICA A.… 2021-07-29T05:43:16Z

On Saturday, August 28, “Killer Cheer Mom” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Denise Richards, Thomas Calabro, Tia Texada, Holly J. Barrett, Courtney Fulk, and Jay Jay Warren.

The synopsis, according to Parade, is:

Moving to a new town with her dad (Calabro) and stepmom, Amanda (Richards), high school junior Riley (Fulk) decides to try out for the cheer squad despite the stiff competition. With Amanda supporting her, Riley has hopes of making the team. But when some cheerleaders are expelled or injured under suspicious circumstances and Riley’s chances keep improving, she wonders if Amanda is doing whatever it takes to eliminate the competition to help her stepdaughter make the squad.

‘Pom Poms and Payback’ Premieres on August 28

On Saturday, August 28, “Pom Poms and Payback” premieres at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, after “Killer Cheer Mom.” The movie stars Jazlyn Nicolette Sward, Emily Killian, Carrie Schroeder, Shaylaren Hilton, and Le’Priesh Roman.

The synopsis, according to Parade, is:

When a close-knit group of high school cheerleaders are all betrayed by their boyfriends on Prom Night, they band together to seek revenge, but in a twist of events they discover that the mysterious Coach Evergreen (Killian) might actually be the one responsible for their “bad luck.”

‘The Wrong Cheer Captain’ Premieres on August 29

On Sunday, August 29, “The Wrong Cheer Captain” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Vivica A. Fox, Sofia Masson, Jackee HArry, Alexic Samone, and Claire Tablizo.

The synopsis, according to Parade, is:

With the mysterious death of Emma, Kate begins to suspect that Anna, the newly appointed captain of her cheer squad, is responsible. As Kate searches for the truth behind Emma’s death, she soon becomes a target for Anna, who is out to destroy her life.

‘Cheer for Your Life’ Premieres on August 29

On Sunday, August 29, “Cheer for Your Life” premieres at 10 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, right after “The Wrong Cheer Captain.” The movie stars Grace Patterson, Marisa Lynae Hampton, Allison McAtee, and Anna Belle Bayley.

The synopsis, according to Parade, is:

Thrilled to join the cheer squad, Cindy’s spirits are crushed after she undergoes a hellish and humiliating cheerleader initiation week. Unfortunately, her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead! When Cindy also disappears, her mother will have to race time in order to save Cindy from becoming the next dead body.

‘Deady Cheers’ Premieres on September 4

On Saturday, September 4, “Deadly Cheers” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Camille Calvin, Katherine Marsh, and Samantha Skiles

The synopsis, according to Parade, is:

Brianna and her daughter, Julie, move to a new town where Brianna is the high school’s new Assistant Principal. Julie joins the highly regarded competitive cheer team under the esteemed Coach Allison, but when one of the cheerleaders suffers a mysterious accident, Coach Allison will stop at nothing to cover it up, even if it means sacrificing her own cheerleaders.

Note that “Deadly Cheers” is the working title and might change.

‘Webcam Cheerleaders’ Premieres on September 5

On Sunday, September 5, “Webcam Cheerleaders” premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Joelle Farrow.

The synopsis, according to Parade, is:

After the death of her beloved sister, Maisy transfers to the college where her sister attended, to be closer to her grieving mother and father. Unconvinced her sister took her own life, Maisy is determined to find the truth and discovers that many of the girls on the cheerleading squad are also webcam girls, and revealing the truth may have fatal consequences.

“Webcam Cheerleaders” is the working title and might change before the movie premieres.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies