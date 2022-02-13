WATCH: Lindsay Lohan’s Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Lindsay Lohan returns to the small screen in a Super Bowl ad for Planet Fitness. You can watch the ad later in this article.

Lindsay Lohan’s 30-second Super Bowl ad is called “What’s Gotten Into Lindsay?”

The commercial starts with Lohan on a treadmill working out, and it contains an appearance from another famous celebrity. How old is Lindsay Lohan? She’s 35 years old. The ad makes light of her troubled past as a paparazzi magnet.

Lohan told People, “Exercise is a big part of my life. It brings a balance that I love. Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it’s an inclusive environment, it’s fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise. Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness.”

Of the ad, she said, “It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Super Bowl Ad Revolves Around the Premise, 'What Happened to Lindsay?'





Play



Planet Fitness – What’s Gotten into Lindsay? Not to give away the secret, but it’s a membership to Planet Fitness. Get glowing and #FeelFitacular like Lindsay Lohan for just $10 a month. 2022-02-04T13:40:49Z

People are wondering, the narrator says as the ad begins, “What happened to Lindsay?”

“She’s never been sharper,” the narrator says.

The narrator says that she is “sleeping better than ever.” She gets an answer right on “Jeopardy!” She’s shown creating electronic monitoring bracelets.

“Maybe it’s not what happened to Lindsay; it’s what Lindsay’s gotten into,” says the narrator, who is revealed to be no other than actor William Shatner. “Hi William,” Lohan says as she walks past him.

Lohan, Who Is Engaged to Be Married, Lives in Dubai





Play



Lindsay Lohan on WEDDING Planning and Her Super Bowl Ad Lindsay Lohan is doing better than ever! She recently got engaged, and now she’s starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness. In a new interview with ‘Extra’s’ Rachel Lindsay, Lohan opens up about wedding planning with fiancé Bader Shammas and what’s next for her, including a Netflix holiday rom-com and a new podcast.… 2022-02-04T14:00:20Z

In a February 4, 2022, interview with Extra, Lohan reveals that she’s engaged to be married (to Bader Shammas). She said she was looking for destinations and a dress. “I want to do things right,” she said.

In November 2021, she wrote on Instagram, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍.”

She has been living in Dubai for years, the show revealed. “What I really love about Dubai is that there’s a sort of serenity that I find there,” she said. “It’s so far out of the entertainment side of the world, which is America for me. I find a kind of a peace and solace that I don’t get anywhere else.”

She focused on what makes her happy. Doing the commercial, she said, made her realize she missed being on sets “and delivering great content to people.” Lohan said she had a lot of fun filming the Super Bowl ad, which she noted was secretive. She said it was the first time she had filmed anything in Los Angeles in a number of years. She called it “really exciting.”

According to Elle, “Shammas is a financier and he currently works as the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse.” His net worth is estimated at about $100 million.

