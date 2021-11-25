Are Liquor Stores Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2021?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store today on Thanksgiving 2021, whether the stores are open will depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday today, November 25, 2021. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today if they wish. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Thanksgiving, But Many Are Not

In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then those liquor stores are more likely to be closed today. If the stores in a state are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores are more likely to be open and it’s up to the owner if they operate today or not (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not.

States that do not control liquor sales, and thus are more likely to have open liquor stores today, include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, according to Legal Beer. But even states that don’t control liquor sales might still have rules closing liquor stores on certain holidays, and states that do control liquor stores may choose to be open on certain holidays.

Which States Allow Liquor Stores to Be Open on Thanksgiving?

Here’s a look at local state laws as they pertain to Thanksgiving. Many of the details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled, then it means that liquor stores are more likely to be open today. Laws can also change from time to time, which means some information below might, on rare occasions, be outdated. It’s best to call before heading over, just in case your local store decided to close anyway. But this guide will help give you an overview on what to expect.

Alabama – Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, while state-owned stores are closed. According to their website, all ABC stores are closed today.

No specific holiday restrictions. Arizona – Alcohol is not state-controlled so there are no specific restrictions.

– Alcohol is not state-controlled so there are no specific restrictions. Arkansas – About 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE, Thanksgiving Day, Labor Day or other major holidays. You’ll still want to call your local store before heading ove.r

– No statewide holiday restrictions. Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.)

– No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.) Connecticut – Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor stores aren’t allowed to be open on the holiday anyway. Connecticut law reads: “The sale or dispensing of alcoholic liquor in places operating under package store permits, drug store permits, manufacturer permits for beer, manufacturer permits for beer and brew pubs, manufacturer permits for a farm brewery, manufacturer permits for farm distilleries or grocery store beer permits shall be unlawful on Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day or Christmas.”

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open today. In fact, alcohol establishments can sell and serve alcohol at extended hours until 4 a.m. on this eligible holiday. You may still want to call first. Delaware – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas. Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Many stores are open. You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Many stores are open. You may still want to call before heading over. Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. You may still want to call before heading over. Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. You may still want to call before heading over. Idaho – Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. MixBlendEnjoy.com noted that for Thanksgiving, all Idaho State Liquor Division Stores will be closed.

– Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. MixBlendEnjoy.com noted that for Thanksgiving, all Idaho State Liquor Division Stores will be closed. Illinois – No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. You may want to call before visiting.

– No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. You may want to call before visiting. Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. You may want to call before visiting.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. You may want to call before visiting. Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed holiday sales in the past, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store about Thanksgiving hours.

– Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed holiday sales in the past, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store about Thanksgiving hours. Kansas – It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited. Kansas’ website currently lists Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas as prohibited holidays.

– It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited. Kansas’ website currently lists Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas as prohibited holidays. Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city. Corn Silk Liquors, for example, is open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

