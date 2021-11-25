Are Liquor Stores Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2021?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store today on Thanksgiving 2021, whether the stores are open will depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday today, November 25, 2021. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today if they wish. Read on for more details.
Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Thanksgiving, But Many Are Not
In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then those liquor stores are more likely to be closed today. If the stores in a state are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores are more likely to be open and it’s up to the owner if they operate today or not (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not.
States that do not control liquor sales, and thus are more likely to have open liquor stores today, include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, according to Legal Beer. But even states that don’t control liquor sales might still have rules closing liquor stores on certain holidays, and states that do control liquor stores may choose to be open on certain holidays.
Which States Allow Liquor Stores to Be Open on Thanksgiving?
Here’s a look at local state laws as they pertain to Thanksgiving. Many of the details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.
If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled, then it means that liquor stores are more likely to be open today. Laws can also change from time to time, which means some information below might, on rare occasions, be outdated. It’s best to call before heading over, just in case your local store decided to close anyway. But this guide will help give you an overview on what to expect.
- Alabama – Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, while state-owned stores are closed. According to their website, all ABC stores are closed today.
- Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions.
- Arizona – Alcohol is not state-controlled so there are no specific restrictions.
- Arkansas – About 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. But although alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE, Thanksgiving Day, Labor Day or other major holidays. You’ll still want to call your local store before heading ove.r
- California – No statewide holiday restrictions.
- Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.)
- Connecticut – Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor stores aren’t allowed to be open on the holiday anyway. Connecticut law reads: “The sale or dispensing of alcoholic liquor in places operating under package store permits, drug store permits, manufacturer permits for beer, manufacturer permits for beer and brew pubs, manufacturer permits for a farm brewery, manufacturer permits for farm distilleries or grocery store beer permits shall be unlawful on Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day or Christmas.”
- D.C. – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open today. In fact, alcohol establishments can sell and serve alcohol at extended hours until 4 a.m. on this eligible holiday. You may still want to call first.
- Delaware – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas.
- Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Many stores are open. You may still want to call before heading over.
- Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. You may still want to call before heading over.
- Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open. You may still want to call before heading over.
- Idaho – Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. MixBlendEnjoy.com noted that for Thanksgiving, all Idaho State Liquor Division Stores will be closed.
- Illinois – No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. You may want to call before visiting.
- Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. You may want to call before visiting.
- Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed holiday sales in the past, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store about Thanksgiving hours.
- Kansas – It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited. Kansas’ website currently lists Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas as prohibited holidays.
- Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city. Corn Silk Liquors, for example, is open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Louisiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, but some parishes limit Thanksgiving sales. Check with your local store on hours of operation.
- Maine – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores can be open if they wish. Check with your local store on hours of operation.
- Maryland – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some local municipalities may have holiday sales rules. Check with your local store on hours of operation. In Montgomery County, you can see all the ABS store hours for today here, and all stores are listed as closed.
- Massachusetts – Sales aren’t state-controlled but liquor stores must still be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Massachusetts only closes liquor stores by state law on Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
- Michigan – Some sales are state-controlled, but holiday hours are only limited on New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So call your local store for details.
- Minnesota – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But sales aren’t allowed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving.
- Mississippi — Sales aren’t state-controlled. But sales aren’t allowed on Christmas and Cleveland County doesn’t allow sales on Thanksgiving, so call first. There are set hours for New Year’s Eve and Day.
- Missouri – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so local stores can be open if they wish. There are only some rules in place for Sundays. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.
- Montana – Some sales are state-controlled. Montana requires state agency franchise liquor stores to be closed on Labor Day, New Year’s Day, MLK, President’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
- Nebraska – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so local stores can be open if they wish. Call first to confirm the store hours
- Nevada – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so local stores can be open if they wish. Call first to confirm the store hours
- New Hampshire – Liquor is sold in government-run stores. State-run stores are not open Thanksgiving, Easter or Christmas. The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet says its stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
- New Jersey – No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities, so call first.
- New Mexico – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so local stores can be open if they wish. Call to confirm the store hours first.
- New York – No statewide restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead.
- North Carolina – The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays, which includes Christmas, New Year’s, and Thanksgiving. Sales are state-controlled.
- North Dakota: No statewide restrictions. But sales are limited on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve.
- Ohio – No statewide restrictions but liquor stores aren’t open on Thanksgiving.
- Oklahoma – No statewide restrictions, but alcohol sales are forbidden on Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Christmas.
- Oregon – Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including Thanksgiving. Call to confirm the store hours first.
- Pennsylvania – Any Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board store is closed today.
- Rhode Island – According to Rhode Island law: “Places operating under a retail Class A license are not authorized to be open for the sale of alcoholic beverages upon Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day.” (Class A license includes liquor stores, the site notes.)
- South Carolina – No statewide restrictions, so local stores can be open if they wish. Call to confirm the store hours.
- South Dakota – No statewide restrictions, so local stores can be open if they wish. Call to confirm the store hours
- Tennessee – Sales aren’t state-controlled. In the past, wine and alcohol sales weren’t allowed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, Waller Law reported. However, a February 12, 2021, bill authorized the sale of alcoholic beverages on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter for alcohol retailers (and the sale of wine on those same holidays for retail food stores.) So call your local store to confirm hours.
- Texas – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor stores still aren’t allowed to be open on Christmas or New Year’s or Thanksgiving.
- Utah – All liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
- Vermont – Spirit sales are controlled by the state, according to Legal Beer. But liquor stores can be open. Call about hours first.
- Virginia – Sales are state-controlled. The state-run Virginia ABC stores are closed on Thanksgiving. State-run stores are also closed on Christmas Day and on Christmas Eve starting at 5 p.m.
- Washington – Sales are state-controlled. But VinePair says that stores can be open. Call first.
- West Virginia – Sales are state-controlled. But VinePair says that stores can be open. Call first. A 2021 document did not mention any restrictions on Thanksgiving.
- Wisconsin – Sales aren’t state-controlled, but call first.
- Wyoming — Sales are state-controlled but some stores are open. Call first.
