Two-Time Champ Reveals Ideal Partners for ‘The Challenge’ Pairs Season

It’s safe to say that Cara Maria Sorbello has had some great partners during her time on “The Challenge,” including Heather Cooke, Laurel Stucky and her cousin, Jamie Banks, with who she won her first “Challenge” championship on “Battle of the Bloodlines.” She also proved she can work well alone when she was the sole winner on “Vendettas.”

The “Fresh Meat II” star has worked in larger teams as well in the past, creating a massive alliance in her last season on the show, “War of the Worlds 2” within Team USA and with allies on Team UK. In a recent interview, Cara Maria acknowledged that she had great partners, saying, “I’ve been really blessed to have the best partners you could ever ask for in Challenge history.”

That being said, she then revealed which male and female partners would be her ideal teammates to run a “Challenge” season and final with if she could pick any of the show’s stars.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cara Maria Revealed Who Her Ideal Male & Female Partners Would Be on ‘The Challenge’





Play



Interview – Cara Maria – MTV's The Challenge – #ALISTERS Episode 10 Welcome to the 10th episode of #ALISTERS! My guest today is Cara Maria. If you're not familiar with her she is most known from MTV's The Challenge, she is a 2 time Challenge champion, fitness enthusiast and photographer! (I HAD SO MUCH FUN INTERVIEWING CARA!) ————————————- Follow CARA MARIA INSTAGRAM instagram.com/misscaramaria/ YOUTUBE youtube.com/user/MissCaraMaria PHOTOGRAPHY IG… 2021-06-16T14:05:50Z

In an interview with A-LISTERS, Cara Maria was asked with who she would like to compete on a pairs season, guy and girl, with the caveat that she had to choose someone she hasn’t competed with in the past. She replied right away, “I mean this is the most easy answer ever, I’d love Team Boston. I’d love me and CT [Chris Tamburello]. If I can’t partner with Paulie [Calafiore], give me CT.”

She added, “As far as a female, I think me and Kam [Williams] would ruin souls.” She said they’d be known as “Team Kamra” and joked that they’re already planning it. Cara Maria and Kam worked well together on “The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2” and helped Team USA make it to the final challenge but ultimately lost to Team UK.

Since then, the two strong competitors have remained close and Cara Maria recently visited Kam in Houston, where the “Are You the One?” star moved with her boyfriend Leroy Garrett last year.

She Also Said She’d Love to Return to the Show & Revealed Which Other Competitors She’d Like to See Return

In the same interview, Cara Maria was asked when fans could expect to see her back on “The Challenge,” whether the regular show or the “All Stars” spinoff version of the competition show. She replied, “I think you need to ask MTV about that, because your girl’s as in the dark as you guys are.”

The two-time champion hasn’t fully addressed her situation with MTV but she’s made it clear in past interviews that she loves the show and would love to return and compete again. In an Instagram Q&A last month, Cara Maria shared a video of Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio speaking about casting on “The Challenge.” In the video, Johnny Bananas said, “There’s a very select few people who haven’t been asked back, probably never be asked back, for The Challenge again.”

Cara Maria shared the video in response to fans asking when she’ll be back. She captioned it, “We are rested and ready but… maybe he knows something we don’t.” Her boyfriend Paulie recently revealed in an interview that he was invited to appear on the 37th season of the show, which is currently filming, but declined because the timing didn’t work out.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’