CT Tamburello Slammed by ‘The Challenge’ Co-Star: ‘Biggest Liar’

Chris “CT” Tamburello is the best in “The Challenge” at laying low and staying off his cast mates’ radar until it’s time to make a move to further his game and fans were reminded of his style of gameplay during the seventh episode of “Spies, Lies and Allies.” Warning: This article contains spoilers for the seventh episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 22 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

During the episode, Emy Alupei was seen telling CT, Devin Walker and Kyle Christie that she wanted to go into elimination and choose CT as a partner and it looked like CT was also on board. Later in the episode, he told Tori Deal that he didn’t trust his partner Berna Canbeldek and that he thought she was doing too much and getting reckless.

As we saw, Emy did win the elimination and chose “Uncle CT” as her partner, setting off an argument with Berna on the steps of the Lair as CT pretended not to know the plan. After the episode aired, Devin revealed exactly why CT didn’t trust his partner and Berna called out her former partner for being the “biggest liar.”

On “The Challenge Aftermath,” host Devyn Simone revealed the results of the secret votes in this week’s episode and she pointed out that Berna had voted for Devin and Amber Borzotra. Devyn asked the “Are You the One?” star if he was shocked to see that Berna had voted for him and he revealed that he was already aware of it.

“That was the worst decision that she made,” Devin explained. “CT’s standing right behind her, he sees her vote for me and that’s kind of what set the plan in motion of not only getting Emy to go into elimination but then to pick CT.”

It’s not the first time cast members have said that it was easy to see who the people around them were voting for. Some of the show’s stars have appeared on podcasts and shared that they rarely targeted someone standing next to them because they didn’t want that person to see. On the “Aftermath,” Devin added:

We wanted to protect Emy, we wanted her to get off of a rookie-rookie team because before anything else we were gonna vote rookie-rookie every time. So the rookies this season were really talented but they really didn’t understand the complexities of the game.

Berna Addressed the Scene Where Emy & CT Discussed Becoming Partners & Said He Is the ‘Biggest Liar’

Before the episode aired, MTV released a short clip previewing what would go down and it showed Emy discussing her wish to go into elimination and choose CT as a partner. CT, Devin, Kyle and Tori were all sitting around the room and got Emy to sign her name in hot sauce, solidifying her place in the alliance.

Throughout the episode, however, CT pretended not to know that Emy would steal him and it appears that he never told Berna even after the fact as she reacted to the clip’s release with shock. On her Instagram Story, she wrote that CT is the “biggest liar” who told her to her face that he didn’t know Emy wanted to choose him.

“I knew there was a plan,” she wrote, but “everyone acted like they don’t know about anything. Wow this house was full of snakes. NO BALLS and LIES.” She also said Emy lied when she said they weren’t friends: “She knows she was my friend until she broke us,” Berna said.

After the episode aired, Berna said she learned her lesson. “Guys. I am new to that game. Everyone telling me that some people were always Snakess . Well, sometimes u have to get bitten. to understand yourself. #thechallenge37.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

