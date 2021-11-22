‘The Challenge’ Cast Member Said He Struggled During Elimination on Purpose

The second episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two was an emotional one, with several moments during the episode showing the vulnerability and strength of this season’s competitors. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two, which dropped on Paramount Plus on November 18.

The second episode brought the first elimination of the season, with Derek Chavez going home against Nehemiah Clark and Leah Gillingwater eliminated at the hands of Ayanna Mackins. One powerful moment of the episode came as Derek opened up about the death of his sister BreAna, who took her life just before he left to film the show.

After his elimination, he opened up about how difficult it was to decide to film the show but that he wanted to make her proud and that she was his biggest supporter. He also revealed that he probably could have won the elimination but decided to struggle with the puzzles on purpose so that he could go home to be with his family for his sister’s service.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

He Said He Found Out His Family Would Be Having a Service & Wanted to Be There But Didn’t Want to Quit the Show

In an appearance on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Tori Deal told Derek it looked like he was doing a lot better than Nehemiah on the puzzle. Derek told Tori and her co-host Aneesa Ferreira, “I’m gonna be 100 with you and I’m not taking away Nehemiah’s win at all, he beat me. But as much as I said that I was wanting to be there, I was not in a headspace to be there.”

He said right before the elimination, he talked to his brother who told him their mother was going to Arizona and they were going to have a service for his sister. “I’m like, I need to be there. I need to go,” he told Tori and Aneesa. Despite that, he didn’t want to quit and wanted to try the elimination and if there was a chance he could beat Nehemiah, he wanted to.

However, once the elimination started, he said he figured out the first puzzle right away and thought to himself, “You gotta think about what you actually wanna do, do you wanna stay here, do you wanna do this?” He said he realized at that moment that he didn’t want to stay, “So I literally gave like four wrong answers,” he revealed.

I was waiting for Nehemiah to go… he did his first two, I’m like, ‘okay b****, you let him go a little too far, we can’t let him kick your a**.’ So I go and I catch up and the third puzzle, I do that s*** all the time. I figured out that puzzle so fast too… So I say the wrong number.

Aneesa and Tori said that he threw the elimination and he could have won in that case and Derek agreed. He said the producers were looking at him very oddly when he gave the wrong answers to the puzzle but Aneesa said there were more important things going on in Derek’s life than the elimination. “I just wanna get this out because I want other people to know, I lost gracefully, it was very close but honestly he would not have won that challenge had I been in a different headspace,” Derek said.

Derek Also Said He Had No Idea What His Sister Was Going Through & Wanted to Use His Platform to Speak About It

Derek told the co-hosts it was important for him to speak about what happened. He left for ‘The Challenge’ on a Wednesday and last saw his sister that Monday, he revealed. He said she was supposed to go see him and split a bottle of champagne: “We were supposed to toast before I left and she was like, ‘I can’t wait to see you Wednesday.'”

The “Challenge” star became emotional as he added, “She didn’t let me know that anything was going on with her and she made it seem as if everything was 100% okay… People need to know that this is a big deal and having a platform to tell people who feel the way my sister felt, like please just talk to somebody.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’